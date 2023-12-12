Azincourt Energy Corp. announces private placement

This news release is not for distribution to American newswire services for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Azincourt Energy Corporation (“Azincourt” or “Company”) (TSX.V:AAZ)is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000, consisting of flow-through units (“FT Units”), which are available at $0.035 per FT Units and non-flow units (the ) are offered at a price of Rs. “NFT Units”) are offered at a price of $0.03 per NFT Unit (“Offering”).

Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through ordinary share (“FT Share”) and one ordinary share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) and each NFT Unit will consist of one ordinary share (“Share”) and one Warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

The gross proceeds of the offering will be applied to drilling, exploration and development of the Company’s Preston property, located in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Big Hill Lithium Project, located in southwestern Newfoundland. The proceeds of the offering will not be used for payments to non-arms-length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

The Company may pay finders’ fees under the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada, which will expire four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering and will be subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of all , but it is not limited to these. Necessary approvals, including conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The FT Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (“Tax Act”). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of FT Shares will be used to fund qualified resource exploration expenses that will qualify as (i) “Canadian exploration expenses” (as defined in the Tax Act), and (ii) “ “flow-through significant mineral mining expenditure” (as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act) (collectively, “eligible expenditure”) not less than the total proceeds raised from the issue of FT shares Eligible expenditure in the aggregate amount to be incurred (or deemed to have been incurred) by the Company on or before December 31, 2024 and shall be surrendered by the Company to the initial purchaser of FT Shares whose effective date is not earlier than December 31, 2023 .

Members of the Company’s management team may participate in the Offering, including membership of related parties of the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Management’s participation in the Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless Unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Azincourt Energy Corporation

Azincourt is a Canadian-based resources company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium and other critical clean energy elements. The company is currently active in its joint venture East Preston Uranium Project, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and the Big Hill Lithium Project, located in southwestern Newfoundland.

