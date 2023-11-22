Azerbaijan: crackdown on independent media

(Berlin, November 22, 2023) – Azerbaijani authorities arrested Ulvi Hasanli and Sevin Vagifagzi, top leaders of Abzas Media, an independent media outlet known for investigating and exposing corruption, Human Rights Watch said today. Have done. Authorities also detained Mehmed Kekalov, a social entrepreneur who has also worked with Abzas Media.

On November 21, 2023, Baku’s Khatai District Court placed Hasanli and Vagifgizi, the director and editor-in-chief of Abzus Media, respectively, in pre-trial detention for four months. Journalists face trumped-up charges of trafficking by an organized group and can be sentenced to up to eight years in prison. The court failed to provide any specific facts to justify lengthy pre-trial detention.

“Azerbaijani authorities use dubious, punitive criminal charges against their critics,” said Giorgi Gogia, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The arrests of Hasanli, Vagifagzi, and Kekalov are the latest example of this long-running pattern, and they should be immediately released.”

Masked police officers detained Hassanali at his home on 20 November ahead of a planned trip to Moldova to attend an event. A day later, authorities arrested Vagifagizi when his flight landed at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Police detained Kekalov at his home on November 20, local media reported. His whereabouts were unclear until 22 November, when the Interior Ministry confirmed his detention, stating that he was being investigated in the same criminal case as Hasanli and Vaghifgizi. He is awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

The same day, police searched Hassanali’s home and the Abzas Media offices, where they claim they found 40,000 euros in cash. Hassanali said the money was planted, and “found” in the office hallway.

In a voice-recorded statement released by Abzas Media, Hassanali alleged that police mistreated him during and after his detention. His lawyer Zibede Sadighova confirmed to Human Rights Watch that he saw bruises on Hasanli’s face.

The prosecutor’s office alleges that Hasanli, Vagifagzi and Kekalov conspired to smuggle large amounts of money into Azerbaijan. The journalists clearly deny this allegation. He claims he has been targeted for his journalistic work; As of this writing, Kekalov did not have access to the lawyer his family had appointed for him. In the Abaz audio recording, Hasanli said that police had asked him why his media outlet did not write about Nagorno-Karabakh, but instead reported on corruption.

In violation of the guarantee against arbitrary detention in the European Convention of Human Rights, the Baku court accepted abstract and unproven reasons for the pre-trial detention of Hasanli and Vagifagzi. Investigators argued that Hasanli and Vaghifgizi would flee, interfere with the investigation or commit some other crime, but presented no evidence to prove those claims. He listed reasons established in Azerbaijani law for refusing bail.

Human Rights Watch said pre-trial detention should be a measure of last resort, justified based on the specific facts and individual circumstances of the accused.

Abzas Media is an independent online news platform covering Azerbaijan and frequently reporting on corruption in the country. Hassanali is also a former member of the NIDA youth movement, whose board members were prosecuted and jailed on trumped-up criminal charges in 2014.

Vaghifgizi is a well-known investigative journalist of Azerbaijan. Previously he documented and exposed high-level corruption, including allegations against the President, his family, and members of his Cabinet. Azerbaijani authorities barred him from traveling abroad between 2015 and 2019. In 2021, Waghifaji was one of the journalists whose phones were found to have been hacked by Pegasus, a spyware program developed by NSO Group, an Israeli spyware company, and used by many foreign countries. Governments, including Azerbaijan, to target journalists and dissidents.

Kekalov is a social entrepreneur committed to disability rights and inclusion who has worked with Abzas Media. In 2019 she launched an accessible fashion brand designing clothes for and with people with disabilities.

In a statement shared by Abzas Media on its Facebook page, the platform said, “As Abzas Media we inform you that the detention of Hassanali, the search of his home and office premises is unlawful. is directly related to whatever is happening [Hasanli’s] Journalism. We demand the immediate release of Hassanali.

The detention of Hassanali, Vaghifgizi and Kekalov follows the arrest of Gubad Ibadoglou, a renowned scholar and activist. , In July on trumped-up charges of production, acquisition or sale of counterfeit money and terrorism.

“Although the allegations are different, the intent appears to be the same: to silence critics of the government and send a chilling signal to brave journalists and activists in Azerbaijan,” Goggia said. “Authorities should immediately release Hasanli, Vagifagzi and Kekalov and drop the false charges.”

