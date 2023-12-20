Axis Evolution goes live!

Ultimately, after a long period of experimentation, the axes are now capable of changing. However, there are some restrictions and fees involved. For example, Radiant Spirit Shells and Origin axes will receive the first 10,000 converted axes.

It all started in 2017 and was just a prosperous cycle. Then began the process of multiplication, which has reached gigantic proportions, currently standing at millions of axes. They are a movement with an advanced trend, in which the latest technologies are being implemented. To date, they are the first complete digital collectibles that change throughout the course of the game.

This past week, the Garuda Shrine Shop was introduced, along with some consumables. The level of axes has been increased to 60 and divided into 10 parts; Everything was possible through participation.

Axis evolutions require specific requirements such as the type and quantity of things, an AXS fee, and an increased level. It is important to prepare for change. The next step is to go to Atiya Flame and select the preferred action. The AXS offering will then be paid for, and segments will begin to develop.

Bringing content offerings for Atia’s Flame to App.Axie is the only way to grow Axie. The first phase of development involves 100 ingredients, with the final phase using 1,013 ingredients. The correct section, such as the Level 1 Beast section, requires 100 Beast Souvenirs; Using 50 Beast Mementos and 50 Plant Mementos will not be enough. The USD value required for AXI conversion is also included with the AXS fee.

An axis component develops in 96 hours or four days. This is true for standard, collectible, and mystic axes. Spontaneous evolution is possible for players who choose to evolve during the Origins era.

Radiant Spirit Shells were channeled into specific wallets, and earnings came from the Garuda Shrine Shop. Radiant Shells are created when an Ax’s soul is trapped in a nugget of Radiant Gold. They are a rare occurrence in Lunasia. Radiant Spirit Shells can be obtained in three ways. The first is getting on Mystic Axis, the second is getting one from Garuda Shree Shop, and the third is buying one from App.Axie Marketplace.

A competitive spirit is introduced, which is essential for the Axie release. Owners of the first 10,000 Axes to turn in a volume will receive one of every five Original Axes and one of every ten Radiant Spirit Shells.

