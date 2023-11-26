Axie Infinity Unveils NFT Monetization Solution, Official Merchandise – Cryptosaurus

Axie Infinity (AXS), a widely played blockchain game and metaverse project, has unveiled a new initiative that allows its non-fungible token (NFT) owners the commercial rights to produce and sell authorized merchandise.

The announcement coincides with the game’s developer Sky Mavis launching a dedicated merchant store for Axie Infinity intellectual property.

According to Sky Mavis, owners of exclusive Axie NFTs will now have the opportunity to create and sell their own products, marking a significant step forward in user-generated content (UGC) and commercialization.

A select group of 4,877 Axi NFT holders, owners of Mystique and Origin Axis, now have the freedom to use their NFT characters as mascots to start a business. Due to the lifted restrictions, the Axie team recommends possibilities such as starting an Axie-themed café, comics, restaurant or toy collection.

Currently, according to Axie Marketplace data, commercial restrictions apply to less than 5,000 out of a total of 11.9 million Axie Monster NFTs, which is only 0.04% of all Axie NFTs.

Coinciding with the holiday season, an official Axie Infinity merchandise store has launched, featuring Squishmallow-style plush toys, a $300 figurine, and branded apparel including hoodies, T-shirts, and baseball caps. The collection takes inspiration from the inaugural Axie mint in 2018, where buyers acquired Axies without attached art, showcasing their NFTs via code only.

We’re on a quest to change gaming forever. We are a movement. The best activities are defined by the gear, armor, uniforms they wear into battle. Today we are fulfilling the dream that we have shared together for a long time. Today, the Axie Merch Store is live! , pic.twitter.com/UWJi8oiSLv – Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) 24 November 2023

According to Sky Marvis, buyers have the option to pay using cryptocurrency or fiat currency. The first 5,000 buyers have been promised a complimentary Axie NFT and a chance to win one of three Mystic Axie NFTs.

Additionally, fans using the Grab app in the Philippines can earn Grab points and Axie Merch discount codes by clicking on in-app advertisements that redirect to Axie Merch stores, according to a statement.

For those choosing to pay with cryptocurrency, additional rewards can be unlocked at $10, $50, $100, and $1,000 spending limits. This includes a special badge, plushies and many other rewards.

Additionally, Sky Mavis also plans to dedicate 20% of the net profit generated from the sale of merchandise to the Axie Community Treasury. This treasury has been established to support the concept of community-driven decision making and progressive decentralization.

This move by Axie Infinity represents a significant shift in the world of NFTs and their potential use cases, demonstrating the versatility and potential of NFTs to serve as digital assets that can be used for a variety of purposes, including generating passive income. Can be used for various purposes. Can be done in various ways.

This initiative may inspire other companies and platforms to follow suit, leading to a more diverse and prosperous NFT market.

As promised, the Mystic Token gating for the statue has been removed! Now anyone can purchase one of these historic tributes to Axie’s three original mascots. This collectible also comes with the Mirror Land item NFT in Axie Infinity: Homeland. an obstacle 👇 pic.twitter.com/rELJYDwCYm – Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) 25 November 2023

IMF bullish on Axie Infinity as whales collect AXS

A recent report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expresses optimism about three cryptocurrencies. The report estimates positive performance of these projects till December 2023.

Axie Infinity serves as a platform that enables gamers to engage in various games and trade NFTs for potential profits. Despite a period of underperformance in 2023, analysts expect AXS to see a recovery, surpassing $5 and reaching $7.30 by December.

On October 25, development activities also increased, remaining at unprecedented levels throughout the month and contributing to increased investor confidence. The increase in value reflects growing investor interest and participation in the Axie Infinity ecosystem, in line with the broader trend of increasing attention to NFT-based gaming platforms and their associated cryptocurrencies.

A trend is continuing since last day. This increase in significant transactions has been notable since October 27, coinciding with the asset’s continued bullish performance.

At the time of writing, Axie Infinity is exchanging at $6.40, representing a 6.6% increase over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko.

