Axie Infinity NFTs may soon evolve like Pokemon—here's how – Decrypt

Monster NFT characters in the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity may soon be upgraded thanks to a major update that brings “Stage 2” evolution to each Axie Monster, detailed by the game’s developers at Sky Mavis. Especially shared. decrypt,

Over 250 different Axie “parts” can be evolved on any Axie NFT starting December 14, upgrading the character’s combat prowess and aesthetic appearance.

Sky Mavis co-founder Jeffrey “Jiho” Zierlin explained, “We’re turning Exes into digital collectibles that evolve as you play with them.” decrypt in an interview. “This is something that has really been at the core of our approach over the last five years.”

The successful NFT game – in which players use cards to fight the Axis against the enemy Axis – was first launched in 2018. Since then, Axie Infinity and its broader Ronin blockchain ecosystem have seen millions of players grow, suffer a massive $622 million hack, and then recover roughly $30 million of the funds six months later.

“Compared to Cryptokitty, Axie looked like she was alive, she was breathing. It was animated,” Zierlin said, comparing the axolotl-like Axie NFT to the CryptoKitties NFT collection, which launched on Ethereum’s mainnet in 2017 and infamously shut down.

The Axie team will also release a 20-page comic and an animated video detailing the story behind the Axie upgrade. In the comic, the characters Emma and Bing must find “soul spheres” – the souls of creatures in the Axie world of Lunasia. Bing then discovered the Atiya Temple, a special location where Axis can evolve.

Zierlin explained that in order to upgrade their Axis, NFT owners will have to use crafting materials or “burn” other Axis, removing them completely from the blockchain in order to upgrade an Axi of their choice.

Image: Skye Mavis

Players will need to “Ascend” to reach level 10 and evolve a part. Only one Axie part can be developed at a time. Players must then use the Radiant Spirit Shell and “souvenirs” that match their Axie’s type to begin the evolution process, which will take 36 hours to finalize (souvenirs are blob-like objects and include animals, birds, Come in aquatic, bug and dawn types).

According to Sky Mavis’ documents, gamers looking to beat this wait time faster will have to spend an extra 200% in material costs to see their Axie part developed immediately.

Image: Skye Mavis

“Let’s say, we’ve seen some disasters last year where NFT projects would need funding, or their communities wanted new content, so they would create an entirely new collection. And that would basically collapse the market for their NFTs,” Zierlin said. “Dynamic NFTs and evolving NFTs allow developers to introduce new content without expanding the supply of their initial collection.”

And of course there is a large existing supply of Axie NFTs. According to its official market data, there are over 11.9 million different Axie NFTs at the time of writing, distributed across 1.9 million different crypto wallets. Some Axie NFTs can be purchased for only a few dollars worth of Ethereum, while others are still selling for thousands of dollars.

artist of axi Masamune Every single “evolved” Axie part that players can discover is hand-crafted, Zierlin shared.

It’s worth noting that Axie parts can only be upgraded to the next level of that specific part – they can’t be upgraded to a different random part altogether. And the upgraded Axie NFTs will be present in their level-two form in all Axie games, so it won’t be exclusive to Axie Infinity.

Image: Skye Mavis

“All Axie games will now be linked together through a shared system of experience points, crafting materials, and progression,” Zierlin said. “Vertical progression is something that hasn’t really been implemented well in NFTs yet.”

This year, Sky Mavis continues to bring on more game developers on Ronin while expanding the Axie brand. Last month, the move of the Pixel browser game to Ronin helped revive interest in the title. Sky Mavis has also loosened commercial use restrictions on some of its Axie NFTs, allowing rare Axie owners to launch their own projects using their NFT IPs.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co