Axie Infinity developer brings Japanese Web2 game to Ronin

On November 2, Sky Mavis, developer of the popular monster-battle nonfungible token (NFT) game Axie Infinity, announced a partnership with Korean gaming studio Act Games to bring a variety of Japanese video game franchises to its native Ronin blockchain.

In an email seen by Cointelegraph, the partnership revealed that the first game to be bridged to Ronin is Zoids Wild Arena, inspired by the award-winning anime series from Tomy, Japan’s largest toy maker. It was first unveiled by Tomy in 1983 as a plastic model figure. Other franchises to be transferred include Hello Kitty Agretsuko and Bubble Bobble.

CEO and co-founder Trung Nguyen said, “Act Games excels at expanding iconic IP, crossing demographics, and increasing player engagement. This collaboration allows us to apply our Web3 learnings and expertise to legacy IPs already supported by a core fanbase. Will allow to combine with.” Founder of Sky Mavis regarding development. Initial incentives include Zoids NFTs and a token drop for users who transfer to Ronin Wallet to play the game. Since 2019, Act Games has developed four arcade-style games with net sales of $6.4 million and 3 million downloads.

Since inception, Sky Mavis’ Axie Infinity has had an NFT sales volume of $4.2 billion, millions of daily active users during its peak, and revenue of $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, its Ethereum virtual machine-powered gaming blockchain Ronin trails only Ethereum in terms of NFT sales transactions. The company is currently based in Vietnam and Singapore, with notable funding rounds led by investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, Libertas, Mark Cuban, and Binance.

Zoids Wild Arena Gameplay | Source: Act Games

