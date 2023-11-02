Axie Infinity (AXS) surges 15% amid Sky Mavis and Act Games partnership

Sky Mavis is the developer of the blockchain-based blockchain Axie Infinity.

The partnership brings Japanese Web2 games to the Ronin blockchain.

Axie Infinity’s track record positions Ronin as a significant player in the NFT sector.

The native cryptocurrency of the popular blockchain-based game Axie Infinity, AXS, experienced a notable increase of 15% in its price today, closely linked to the recent announcement of a strategic partnership between Sky Mavis and Act Games.

The collaboration aims to integrate a series of famous Japanese video game franchises into the Ronin blockchain, providing an exciting new opportunity for blockchain gaming enthusiasts.

Axie Infinity developer partners with Act Games

Sky Mavis, developer of Axie Infinity, recently unveiled an unprecedented partnership with Korean gaming studio Act Games. This partnership marks an important step towards the integration of Japanese gaming franchises on the Ronin blockchain.

One of the first games to make its debut on this platform is the highly anticipated ‘Zoids Wild Arena’, inspired by the famous anime series Tomy, which first enthralled audiences with its iconic plastic model figures in 1983.

The partnership aims to combine Sky Mavis’ extensive expertise in web3 and NFT gaming with Act Games’ proficiency in expanding popular intellectual property (IP) to create a comprehensive and engaging gaming experience for players of all ages.

To encourage the migration of users to the Ronin blockchain, initial incentives have been announced, including exclusive Zoids NFTs and token drops.

Remarkable growth of Axie Infinity’s AXS token

The recent increase of 15% in the price of the AXS token reflects the excitement and confidence in the partnership’s ability to revolutionize the gaming landscape on the blockchain.

With impressive stats like Axie Infinity’s $4.2 billion in NFT sales volume and millions of daily active users, Ronin Blockchain has emerged as a significant player in the NFT sector, trailing Ethereum in terms of NFT sales transactions.

Sky Mavis’ previous successful funding rounds, backed by leading investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Binance, further underline the industry’s confidence in their vision and products.

Source: coinjournal.net