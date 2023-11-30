Axiata selects AWS as its primary cloud provider to drive innovation in the telecom industry

Leading multinational telco uses AWS’s generative AI and machine learning capabilities to accelerate its transformation into a technology company

Las Vegas, November 30, 2023–(Business Wire)–At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), a leading Asian telecom and digital group with Headquartered in Malaysia, it has chosen AWS as its primary cloud provider. With AWS, Axiata is accelerating its digital transformation across its operating companies to better serve its 174 million customers in the Southeast Asia and South Asia regions.

Axiata will migrate a wide range of its mission-critical applications to AWS by the end of 2024, including more than 650 services in customer service, enterprise resource planning and human resources. Additionally, the company will transfer 80 Machine Learning (ML) ) applications for the world’s leading cloud. Axiata leverages data analytics, including generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI) and ML, to inform data-driven business decisions, tailor offerings to new markets, and develop new services to meet the growing needs of customers in telecommunications, banking, Will use AWS technologies. and payments industry. Axiata’s operating companies will also leverage AWS’s security features, such as identity and access management (IAM) and encryption, to provide the highest levels of security and privacy across their telecom networks.

“AWS has been a key ally in our digital transformation journey, accelerating our time to market for new services, allowing us to better serve our 174 million customers across Asia,” said Anthony Rodrigo, Group Chief Information Officer, Axiata. Has been made capable of giving.” “Customers expect seamless mobile transactions, and by harnessing AWS’s generative AI and machine learning capabilities, we can meet customer needs faster, securely, and more cost-effectively. The cloud allows us to drive new business models “It gives us the agility to create solutions that will differentiate Axiata now and in the future. We look forward to further expanding our collaboration with AWS.”

Using Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes many foundation models available through an API, Axiata is building experimental generative AI applications to improve productivity across all business areas, including customer service, finance, HR, and sales. Has been. Axiata uses Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service, to build, train, and deploy ML models to optimize business processes and networks. For example, Axiata’s Sri Lanka operating company Dialog Axiata transformed its analytics and ML infrastructure into an internal AI Factory system, which enables the company to implement ML and AI technologies across its core operations using Amazon SageMaker . AI Factory Dialog allows Axiata to efficiently use analytics and ML to develop and deploy churn prediction and next-best-offer systems to increase customer engagement.

XL Axiata, an Indonesia-based mobile telco operator, is using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), a managed service that helps companies get up and running Kubernetes in the cloud to launch and run their mobile applications. And provides the facility to scale. Without the need to manage the underlying infrastructure. Today, 27 million Indonesian customers on XL Axiata’s MyXL and AXISnet mobile applications can seamlessly access their accounts while enjoying the latest rewards and personalized offers. Moving to AWS, XL Axiata has expanded the availability of its services and tripled its monthly active users in two years. The company has scaled its applications on AWS almost twice as fast as using on-premises infrastructure.

Axiata is adopting cloud technology to drive digital transformation and innovate new customer offerings to remain competitive. To provide a flexible, scalable, and user-friendly market-ready solution, AWS and Axiata Digital Labs (ADL) collaborated to deliver the Axonect product suite. The offering is an open standards-based toolbox that helps telecommunications companies and enterprises use AWS infrastructure to modernize traditional business-support systems, foster innovation, and create digital customer experiences. With AWS, ADL can offer its customers a variety of systems and tools, including its Digital Business Support System that leverages 5G and cloud-optimized platforms for business-to-business and business-to-consumer interactions. Provides.

“Axiata Group’s digital transformation across Asia is an inspiring example of how telcos are accelerating their transformation into technology companies that help meet growing customer demand for digital services,” said Conor McNamara, vice president of AWS ASEAN. Can do.” “With AWS, Axiata can diversify and modernize its business in the cloud, while shaping the future of customer service with Generative AI. We look forward to collaborating with Axiata Group and supporting their vision to become the next generation digital champions.” Excited to do.”

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most widespread and widely adopted cloud. AWS is constantly expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and now includes 240 services for compute, storage, database, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT). There are more than 100 fully featured services. Mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media and application development, deployment and management from 102 availability zones within 32 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more availability zones in Canada and five more AWS regions. With, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand. Millions of customers – including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies – rely on AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

about amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitive focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, Earth’s best employer, and the safest place to work on Earth. Customer Reviews, 1-Click Shopping, Personalized Recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire Tablet, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge There are some things started by Amazon. For more information visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews,

About Axiata

In pursuit of its vision to become the next generation digital champion, Axiata is a diversified telecommunications and digital group that operates digital telecoms, digital businesses and infrastructure businesses spanning ASEAN and South Asia.

The Group holds controlling stakes in the region’s market-leading mobile and fixed operators including ‘XL’ and ‘Link Net’ in Indonesia, ‘Dialog’ in Sri Lanka, ‘Robi’ in Bangladesh, ‘Smart’ and ‘Ncel’ in Cambodia. In Nepal, ‘CelcomDigi’ is a major partner company in Malaysia. Axiata’s regional digital business verticals include fintech company ‘Boost’ and digital analytics and AI company ‘ADA’. ‘EDOTCO’ is one of the top 10 independent tower companies globally, operating in nine countries to provide telecom infrastructure services.

As a committed and long-term investor, the Group actively supports and drives young talent development; community outreach; And also climate change initiatives. Axiata’s overarching goal of driving Asia forward aims to bring together the best in the region in terms of innovation, connectivity and talent to drive digital inclusion and sustainable progress in our markets. Find out more at www.axiata.com

