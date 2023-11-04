Ax Unveils Marketplace for Unused Twitter Handle for $50,000: Report

Elon Musk’s ex (formerly Twitter) is now in the business of selling unused account handles. These handles are reportedly available for a whopping $50,000.

What happened: As reported by Forbes on Friday, X has launched a marketplace to acquire user handles left inactive by original users. A team within the company is leading this initiative called the @Handle Team.

X’s @handle team has reached out to potential buyers via email and is offering a fixed fee of $50,000 per handle.

Forbes, which received these emails, has decided not to disclose them in full to protect the privacy of the recipients. These emails also highlight recent amendments to X’s @handle guidelines, procedures, and pricing.

In January there were reports of X employees discussing the sale of Twitter handles and by May, the company had begun removing inactive accounts from its site.

why it matters: The sale of the unused Twitter handle comes at a time when the value of X has reportedly seen a sharp decline, falling below 50% of Musk’s purchase price.

Concerns about Musk’s unpredictable leadership and advertisers’ concerns about content-protection rules on the platform likely contributed to the decline.

The sale of the unused Twitter handle could be a strategic move by Musk to revive interest and value in the platform.

Ananya Gairola

