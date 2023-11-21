Ax sues pressure group over anti-Semitic claims – BBC News

21 November 2023, 02:09 GMT

Updated 2 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images

Elon Musk’s social media platforms

Ax’s lawsuit alleges that Media Matters for America “manipulated” data in an effort to “destroy” the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Companies including Apple, Disney, IBM and Comcast have halted advertising on X since the watchdog released its analysis.

After Mr Musk threatened a lawsuit, Media Matters called him a bully.

The advocacy group said last week that ads had appeared on X alongside posts supporting Nazism, such as Hitler quotes and Holocaust denial.

Separately, Mr Musk was accused of increasing anti-Semitism on the platform last week.

The lawsuit, filed in Texas on Monday, argues: “Side-by-side images depicting advertisers’ posts on Creates and then portrays these constructed images as if they are what the typical X user experiences on the platform.

“Media Matters has designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.”

Image source, Getty Images

image Caption,

X chief executive Linda Yaccarino condemned the Media Matters report

Ax said in the lawsuit that ads from Comcast, Oracle and IBM were displayed with hateful content only to Media Matters, not any other audience.

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of X, posted on Monday: “Here’s the truth. Not a single authentic user on

In the wake of the media affairs allegations, the European Commission, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, and Lionsgate have also withdrawn advertising dollars from X.

On Saturday, Mr. Musk vowed to file a “thermonuclear” lawsuit against Media Matters and anyone involved in this fraudulent attack on our company.

In response, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said they would win any legal action.

“Far from claiming to be pro-free speech, Musk is a bully who threatened meritless lawsuits in an effort to silence a report he also confirmed,” Mr. Carusone said in a statement. Is accurate.”

Founded in 2004, Media Matters is known for its criticism of conservative commentators and media outlets.

It describes itself as a nonprofit “progressive research and information center” dedicated to comprehensive monitoring, analysis, and correction of conservative misinformation in the American media.

Last Wednesday, Mr Musk came under fire when he responded to a post sharing a conspiracy theory accusing Jewish communities of spreading hatred against white people, calling it “the real truth”. Was.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur later denied anti-Semitism, saying his comments were not directed at all Jewish people, but to groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, an anti-Semitic hate monitor.

video caption,

WATCH: X removes flashing sign after complaints in August

Meanwhile, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday that he has begun investigating Media Matters “for possible fraudulent activity” over allegations about Axe.

His office issued a statement calling the liberal group a “radical anti-free speech organization.”

Mr Paxton also vowed to ensure “the public is not deceived by the plans of radical left-wing organizations that want nothing more than to limit freedoms by reducing participation in the public square”.

Also on Monday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will join X’s meta-owned rival Threads.

Thread accounts have also been created for the President, First Lady, Vice President, and Second Gentleman.

Source: www.bbc.com