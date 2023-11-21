Ax sues Media Matters after reports about ads appearing next to anti-Semitic material

Tesla,

X, formerly Twitter, has faced a growing outcry since Media Matters published the report on Thursday, prompting IBM, Comcast and several other advertisers to remove ads from the platform in response.

On Saturday, Musk posted that X would file a “thermonuclear” lawsuit against Media Matters and others who “collusted in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, a raft of advertisers have fled the platform, wary of some of Musk’s controversial posts and layoffs of staff tasked with moderating content.

Ax Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino told employees in a note on Sunday that although some advertisers had paused their investments following the publication of the report, the company was clear about its efforts to fight anti-Semitism and discrimination.

In an interview with Reuters earlier on Monday, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said the nonprofit’s findings contradict X’s statements that it introduced security protections to prevent ads from appearing next to harmful content. Was.

He said, “If you search for white nationalist content, the ads are abundant. The system they say isn’t working that way.”

