Ax is failing to control anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate speech, according to a new report

The non-profit organization analyzed 200 examples of hate speech reported on the platform and found that 96 percent of the posts remained online a week later.

Is X, formerly Twitter, adequately controlling hate speech on its platforms in the face of the growing conflict in the Middle East?

A new report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit dedicated to combating online misinformation and hate speech, shows that social platforms are doing a better job of tackling “content motivated by hatred, bias, or intolerance.” Falling short in its commitment. ,

According to the CCDH, the posts in question were all sent after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 and included messages inciting violence against Muslims, Palestinians and Jewish people, promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and describing Palestinians in Gaza as animals. Contains posts describing.

Researchers at the organization identified the accounts by searching through the following, likes, and posts of known hateful accounts and stressed that the sample “should not be seen as a representative sample of posts related to the Israel–Gaza crisis, “Rather, it should be seen as a means.” “Testing X’s Moderation System”.

Of the posts that remained online, they have been viewed 24,043,693 times, of which only one has been suspended and the other two have been ‘locked’, meaning they cannot post, repost or like the content.

Forty-three of the 101 accounts in question were verified accounts that benefited from the increased visibility of their posts.

“Following the unprecedented terrorist atrocities against Jews in Israel and the subsequent armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, hate actors have taken to social media platforms to broadcast their bigotry and incite real-world violence against Jews and Muslims. Even heaping more pain on the world,” said Imran Ahmed, CEO and founder of the group.

“X has tried to reassure advertisers and the public that they have control over hate speech – but our research shows these are nothing more than empty platitudes,” he said.

The new study follows a similar report from the organization published in September, which analyzed a wide range of hate speech on the platform, finding that 86 percent of 300 selected instances of hate speech reported within a week Stay online even after.

Since Elon Musk’s controversial acquisition of the platform last year, X has been heavily criticized over its moderation standards, especially following the company’s move to lay off most of its workforce in November last year.

Earlier this year, Musk criticized CCDH in a post, labeling the organization “truly evil” and claiming they “spread misinformation and promote censorship”.

A few days later, Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, sent a letter to the nonprofit, accusing them of making a series of “disturbing and unfounded claims about Twitter in general and its Digital ads appear designed to hurt businesses”.

CCDH, in turn, responded by calling the threat ridiculous and calling Spiro’s message “a disturbing attempt to intimidate those who have the courage to advocate against online incitement, hate speech and harmful content”.

Ax did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

