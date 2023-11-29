AWS unveils an AI chatbot for enterprises – here's how to try it for free

Amazon AWS CEO Adam Selipsky unveiled Amazon Q during the Re:Invent keynote 2023.

With enterprise use cases of generic AI expected to begin in 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) used its developer conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday to introduce a chatbot designed for integration with business devices called Amazon Q. to unveil JIRA, which can perform actions like creating JIRA Help Desk tickets, automating code writing, and automating AWS cloud services.

“Amazon Q builds on AWS’s history of taking complex, expensive technologies and making them accessible to customers of all sizes and technical capabilities with a data-first approach and enterprise-grade security and privacy built in from the start,” said Dr. Is.” Swami Sivasubramaniam, vice president of data and AI at AWS, in prepared remarks.

The program can automatically answer questions such as best practices for AWS, but the intent is that it will be tied to customer applications and data sources and tailored to the company’s operations.

The bot has 40 built-in connectors “for popular data sources,” Amazon said, including Amazon S3, Dropbox, Confluence, Google Drive, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk, as well as the option to create custom connectors. Is. With internal intranets, wikis, run books, and more, it makes it faster and easier for Amazon Queue customers to get started.”

The program integrates with AWS’s business intelligence program, QuickSight, to automatically generate business reports (“How are my sales going?”). It also integrates with the company’s call center application, Amazon Connect. Future integrations are planned for AWS Supply Chain, which will allow the company to ask logistics questions, like, “What is causing the delay in my shipment and how can I speed things up?”

Amazon did not provide technical details on the structure of Amazon Queue, such as which large language model or models are used as the foundation of the program. The company says he has been “trained on over 17 years of AWS knowledge and experience.”

Amazon Q is free to use immediately with a developer account in preview mode. Individuals can sign up from the AWS home page and start asking the bot questions.

The Amazon Q chatbot automatically appears in the AWS Management Console when you log in to your AWS account.

The Amazon Q chat interface automatically appears in the management console of your AWS account. ZDNET used a free account on AWS to try out Q with a few simple questions like “What is the most popular project on EC2,” referring to AWS’s native virtual machines. It answered “The most popular project on EC2 is the AWS Deep Learning AMI” for “Amazon Machine Images” and gave several paragraphs about the AMI with links to supporting documentation.

However, when it comes to simple questions about things like generative AI on AWS, the bot has some very basic failings. For example, when asked, “What is the easiest way to build a large language model on AWS?” So it works well. It responds with a lot of material about pre-trained language models available through the SageMaker development environment.

But, when asked, “If I want to use one of SageMaker’s larger language models, what’s the easiest way to fit it to my data,” Q says he can’t answer that question. Could. This is a very basic question that should have content.

There was an update about Amazon Q’s latest AI accelerator chip, also called Trenium 2, on Tuesday. However, it could not provide technical details, and instead recommended using an example from Trenium 1.

The bot has guardrails that pop up with unacceptable inputs. Asking the question, “Are you a sentient being?” Responds, “Sorry, I can’t answer that question. Please ask me a different question about AWS.” The same widespread response is elicited for illegal questions related to advice for harmful actions, fraud, etc.

While the program answered the question with several suggestions, “What is Amazon Q good for?” It declined to answer the question, “What is the underlying larger language model powering Amazon Queue?”

Pricing for Amazon Queue is $20 per user per month for a “Business” account, and $25 per user per month for a “Builder” account. The extra $5 per user per month for Builder brings several AWS-specific functions, like Q’s integration with Amazon’s coding tool, CodeWhisperer.

Full details of the pricing plans are offered on a dedicated Q pricing page.

The full livestream of Tuesday’s keynote for re:Invent can be viewed on the Amazon home page.

Source: www.zdnet.com