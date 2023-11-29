AWS and Nvidia to partner on new AI supercomputing infrastructure

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Nvidia on Tuesday announced new initiatives in their strategic collaboration that will focus on adding supercomputing capabilities across companies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) basic infrastructure.

The announcement came at the AWS re:Invent conference and includes several notable projects. A major new initiative is known as Project Ceiba, a supercomputer that will be integrated with multiple AWS services. This will give Nvidia access to a broader set of AWS capabilities, including virtual private cloud encrypted networking and high-performance block storage.

Project CEIBA will be used for research and development aimed at advancing AI large language models (LLM), graphics – which includes images, video and 3D generation – in addition to simulation, digital biology, robotics, self-driving cars, Earth-2 climate prediction and much more.

Nvidia’s revenue rises due to AI, but stock falls due to trade restrictions

AWS and Nvidia announced several new AI initiatives as part of their strategic collaboration.

AWS and Nvidia will also partner to power the Nvidia DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service that gives enterprises access to multi-node supercomputing to train complex LLM and generative AI models. It will be integrated with Nvidia AI enterprise software and provide customers with direct access to Nvidia’s AI experts.

Amazon will become the first cloud provider to offer Nvidia’s GH200 Grace Hopper superchips with multi-node NVLink technology with its Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) platform. Nvidia Superchips will allow Amazon EC2 to provide up to 20 terabytes of memory to power terabyte-scale workloads.

Read on the Fox Business App

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Nvidia will integrate its NeMo Retriever microservices into AWS to help users fuel the development of generic AI tools like chatbots and summarization tools that take advantage of accelerated semantic retrieval.

Nvidia Bionemo – which is available on Amazon SageMaker and will be included in the Nvidia DGX cloud on AWS – helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate the drug discovery process by simplifying and accelerating the training of AI models using their own data. .

“Generative AI is transforming cloud workloads and putting accelerated computing at the foundation of diverse content creation,” said jensen huang , Founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Driven by a common mission to provide cost-effective, cutting-edge generic AI to every customer, Nvidia and AWS are collaborating across the entire computing stack, including AI infrastructure, acceleration libraries, foundation models, and generic AI services.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky delivers a keynote during AWS Re:Invent 2022, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services at the Venice Las Vegas on November 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“AWS and Nvidia have collaborated for more than 13 years, starting with the world’s first GPU cloud instances,” said Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky. “We continue to innovate with Nvidia to make AWS the best place to run GPUs, next-generation Nvidia graces Hopper with AWS’s powerful EFA networking, the hyper-scale clustering of EC2 UltraClusters, and the advanced virtualization capabilities of Nitro. Let’s combine superchips.”

Original article source: AWS and Nvidia to partner on new AI supercomputing infrastructure

Source: finance.yahoo.com