AWS and Kyndryl launch AI ‘Innovation Factory’

Kindril has signed a multi-year collaboration with AWS, in which the companies will work together to develop and deliver AI and machine learning (ML) products. As part of the deal, both vendors will launch an Innovation Factory, which aims to develop custom generic AI solutions for various industries.

The strategic cooperation agreement builds on the existing partnership between the companies which has been in existence since 2022, immediately following the exit of IT services provider Kyndril from IBM. Public cloud market leader AWS is currently holding its Re:Invent 2023 developer conference in Las Vegas.

How Kindreel and AWS will work together

Under the deal, Kindrill and AWS will establish the Innovation Factory, described as “a mutual investment to build generic AI and ML solutions focused on specific industry use cases.” A statement from the companies said that “by leveraging the data-driven capabilities of Innovation Factory and Kindril, customers can begin their cloud modernization journey and accelerate their business transformation.”

Kindril is the world’s largest ITSP, with contracts inherited from IBM that include some of the biggest names in the industry, particularly in the financial services sector. Although today’s announcement did not specify any industries targeted by the Innovation Factory, many financial services companies are hesitant to adopt AI because they fear they may face data security or regulatory issues. Using custom AI products for different verticals, rather than general-purpose tools developed by vendors like OpenAI and Anthropic, is seen by many as a way to address these concerns.

Elsewhere, businesses will work together to enhance capabilities to design, implement, migrate, modernize, and manage AWS cloud services in complex information technology environments, and accelerate the deployment of enterprise resource planning systems and other applications on AWS through shared strategic execution. Will offer modernization. A plan designed to minimize costs, complications and time.

“This deal will help Kindril expand its reach and ability to facilitate customers’ digital transformations on AWS through a growing variety of application modernization options,” said Nicholas Ceccacci, applications, data and AI global practice leader at Kindril.

For Kindril, which has its roots in on-premises infrastructure and services, partnerships with providers like AWS are key to proving its relevance in a market where businesses are increasingly looking to the cloud, and cloud-native vendors. A series is ready. Manage their deployment. It has struggled to grow its earnings beyond its base customers, with revenue declining each quarter since its separation from IBM.

AWS and Salesforce deepen their relationship

Kindril isn’t the only vendor joining forces with AWS at re:Invent, which kicked off today. Salesforce also announced that it is strengthening its partnership with Amazon’s cloud platform with a heavy focus on AI services. In this, select Salesforce products will be made available in the AWS marketplace for the first time.

AWS’s Bedrock Generative AI product will now be available on Salesforce, accessible via API. Bedrock will be incorporated into Salesforce’s Einstein Trust layer to power AI-powered apps and workflows in Salesforce. AWS will also expand its internal use of Salesforce products such as Data Cloud, which “will enable AWS to create a unified customer profile that will allow them to provide customers with a more personalized experience.”

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, said the partnership “creates a trusted, open, integrated data and AI platform, and ensures we meet the tremendous customer demand for our products on the AWS Marketplace.”

He added: “With these enhancements to our partnership, we are enabling all of our customers to be more innovative, productive and successful in this new AI era.”

The companies said the integration will go online next year. US customers can now buy Salesforce products in the AWS Marketplace, with other regions added in 2024.

