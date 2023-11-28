AWS adds Guardrails to Amazon Bedrock to help protect LLM techcrunch

We’re all talking about the business benefits from using large language models, but there are a lot of known issues with these models and finding ways to limit what a model can answer is a challenge for some on these powerful technologies. A way to enforce control. Today, at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky announced Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock.

“With Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock, you can proactively enforce security measures to deliver a relevant and secure user experience consistent with your company policies and principles,” the company wrote in a blog post this morning.

The new tool lets companies define and limit the type of language a model uses, so if someone asks a question that isn’t really relevant to the bot you’re building, it probably Instead of providing very concrete information it won’t answer, but the wrong answer, or worse, something that is offensive and could damage a brand.

At its most basic level, the company lets you define topics that are outside the scope of the model, so it doesn’t answer irrelevant questions. As an example, Amazon uses a financial services company that wanted to avoid providing investment advice to a bot out of fear that it might provide inappropriate recommendations that customers might take seriously. Such a scenario might work like this:

“I designate a disallowed topic with the name “Investment Advice” and provide a natural language description, such as “Investment Advice Inquiries regarding the management or allocation of funds or assets with the goal of generating or achieving returns. , refers to guidance or recommendations. specific financial objectives.”

Additionally, you can filter specific words and phrases to remove any type of content that may be objectionable, while applying filter strengths to different words and phrases to let the model know when it’s out of bounds. can do. Finally, you can filter PII data to keep private data out of model responses.

Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, says this could be an important tool for developers working with LLM to help control unwanted reactions. “One of the biggest challenges is creating responsible AI that is safe and easy to use. Content filtering and PII accounted for 2 of the top 5 issues[developersface}”WangtoldTechCrunch“Transparencyexplainabilityandreversibilityarealsoimportant”hesaid[डेवलपर्सफेस}”वांगनेटेकक्रंचकोबताया।उन्होंनेकहा”पारदर्शिताव्याख्यात्मकताऔरप्रतिवर्तीताकीक्षमताभीमहत्वपूर्णहै।”[developersface}”WangtoldTechCrunch“Theabilitytohavetransparencyexplainabilityandreversibilityarekeyaswell”hesaid

The Rails feature was announced in preview today. It will likely be available to all customers sometime next year.

Source: techcrunch.com