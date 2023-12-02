Awards celebrate Dell's best performance in business

All smiles: winners across 12 categories at the Teesdale Business Awards 2023. From left, Paul Hamilton, Andrea Hobbs, Amy Hodgson, Chris Howell, Rachel Tweddle, Issie Roughan, Rachel Dianne, Sarah West, Craig Huddart, Eleanor Dinnes and Leon Blackburn

The best businesses across the Dales were celebrated at an awards evening at Barnard Castle.

It was a fantastic night for everyone involved with the town’s TCR Hub picking up two Teesdale Business Awards for Social Responsibility and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Others celebrating included Chris Howell and everyone from Howell Media. The firm won the Best Business award and Chris’s daughter Issy was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

Receiving the Best Business award, Mr. Howell dedicated the honor to his late father – “the real Mr. Howell” – who died a week before the ceremony.

In total, 12 awards were presented at an event organized by Enterprise House, which is this week celebrating 25 years of helping business start-ups at its base at Harmayer Enterprise Park.

This was the first time post-Covid that the awards were held in person, with the previous ceremony being held “virtually”.

The hosts were retired business consultant John Atkinson and businesswoman and voiceover artist Emma Hignett, who both agreed it was a pleasure to be back in front of a sold-out audience at The Witham, Barnard Castle.

The evening’s keynote speaker was Lord Barnard, who gave an overview of the development of the Raby Estate.

Looking to the future, he said: “Barnard Castle and Teesdale are well placed to take advantage of the upgrade to the A66, although the proposals have been postponed until March next year, hopefully for purely technical reasons.” From.

“This makes Barnard Castle an important location not only for the North East and Yorkshire but also for Cumbria and the North West region and even South West Scotland.

“A less London-centric approach, particularly by upgrading east-west railway connections between the great northern cities, would also benefit.”

He added: “The Teesdale area has some great advantages. A big positive side of being part of small communities is that reputation is important in a way it might not be in a big city because the standards and trust are higher. And as we can see this evening, there are some fantastic and diverse businesses and social enterprises.

“This is even more impressive as businesses today have to deal with cost of living and inflation issues.

“The business fundamentals in Teesdale are strong – it’s a great place to work in stunning countryside, but above all it’s the people.

“You will all know many of the people whose businesses have been taken forward and it is the close-knit community that makes this place special. Tonight is a wonderful opportunity to recognize them and the real achievements of the Teesdale business community.

Complete list of award winners

Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored by Teesdale Renewables): Leon Blackburn, Mark Gibson Motor Services.

Entrepreneur of the Year (Tilly, Bailey & Irwin): Issy Roughan.

Social Responsibility (The Greenfields): TCR Hub.

Best Community Engagement (Raby Estates): Teesdale Day Club

Most Innovative Business (Howell Media): Blagraves.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (GSK): TCR Hub.

Best Business Trading Outside Teesdale (Technimark): Tall Stories Secrets.

Development Business of the Year (Business Durham): Rocket Heritage and Archaeology.

Best Customer Focus (Towergate Insurance Brokers): Blossom Home Care.

Best Social Enterprise (Bernard Castle School): YMCA Teesdale.

Best New Business (Blossom Home Care): High Farm Holiday Park.

Best Business (Teesdale Cheesemakers): Howell Media.

