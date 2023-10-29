Award winning entrepreneurs to speak to MCC students

As part of the Visiting Entrepreneur Speaker Series, Middlesex Community College will welcome MassChallenge winner Alex Hardy on November 2. (Courtesy Middlesex Community College)

BEDFORD – As part of the Visiting Entrepreneur Speaker Series, Middlesex Community College will welcome MassChallenge winner Alex Hardy on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. An experienced entrepreneur, Hardy will provide plenty of insight to help students find their entrepreneurial path.

“I’m most excited to hear students’ questions and talk to them,” Hardy said. “When I studied entrepreneurship I had questions – am I ready for this, will I be successful, where do I start? I would like to go through some of my experiences, what were the key issues that determined my success or failure, and fully disclose that I have often failed. I will also ensure that the entrepreneurial principles I have learned are valuable in many aspects of business, not just new venture creation.

Founder of Nix86, Hardy has been a C-suite executive at a variety of cannabis industry startups, and has been the President and Chief Financial Officer of Fire & Ice Restaurants for 11 years. Hardy is also the co-author of the “Casebook for Young Entrepreneurs” and was the owner of Bass River Baking Company, general manager of GHH Select Coffee, regional president of Ethos Cannabis, and CEO of Temescal Wellness Cannabis.

“When successful entrepreneurs come to our students to share stories and challenges, our students walk away with a better understanding of how the practices we learn about in the classroom work,” said Stacy Hargis, MCC Entrepreneurship Program Coordinator. , how they apply in the real world.” “I’m grateful for the time Mr. Hardy gave us.”

MCC’s IDEA Center helps students and faculty learn about idea generation, innovation and entrepreneurship. The Virtual Center connects the community to resources and professional expertise to pursue entrepreneurial activities. Faculty leaders inspire and mentor students in for-profit, nonprofit, and social enterprises with collaborative, practical, and results-driven activities, including presentations, conferences, competitions, and funding opportunities.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the Bedford campus, Henderson Hall, Room 116, or on Zoom. For more information and to pre-register for the event, visit idlesex.mass.edu/entrepreneurship.

Source: www.lowellsun.com