Avon launches first UK store in its 137-year history amid global retail push

Global beauty giant Avon is launching its first store in the UK as it makes a big push into bricks and mortar retailing.

The group is opening an initial tranche of beauty stores in the UK within the next two months, which will be run under the Avon fascia as franchises by its representatives.

Avon is pushing its beauty range into the Superdrug chain after teaming up with the beauty and pharmacy chain in September, marking the first time Avon products have been sold in UK high street shops.

Avon, which initially launched in 100 Superdrug stores and on the retailer’s website, will expand the products to hundreds more stores from November 27, with plans to expand across the entire Superdrug chain.

The group’s entry into bricks-and-mortar retailing marks a major change in its business model and is the latest move to increase the number of ways for shoppers to purchase its products.

Avon was founded in 1886 and began selling products directly to the home through a network of door-to-door representatives, giving women a way to earn an independent income.

It still has an army of Avon representatives selling goods door-to-door, but in recent years and during the pandemic it has increasingly shifted toward online and social media.

The UK store plans are part of a wider global move into physical retail, with the group launching representative-operated franchise retail stores in key international markets including Brazil and South Africa.

It first launched the franchise store model in Turkey about three years ago, where it now has 63 outlets, and Avon said it has seen a doubling of sales in the region.

Angela Cretu, global chief executive of Avon International, told the PA news agency: “We are on the cusp of new frontiers for Avon.

“This is an exciting new chapter.”

Avon is testing stores in Turkey, where it launched almost three years ago (Avon/PA)

She said the expansion into physical stores is being done in response to the fact that the majority – 80% – of beauty purchases are made through retail.

“Women love to touch and feel the product and enjoy seeing all the colors available,” she said.

But he said it also reflects changes Avon has seen in its customer base since it launched 137 years ago.

Ms Cretu said: “Earlier women used to stay at home, but now they are going out to work and wherever they spend their time, we have to follow them and make the service as convenient as possible.”

It is initially launching with a few UK retail stores, with the aim of turning them into “mini beauty boutiques”, according to Ms Cretu.

Although it has not yet confirmed the locations of the stores, it said that rather than targeting traditional high streets, they will be based in “neighbourhood communities”.

Ms Cretu said the pilot in Turkey had proven that, rather than stealing business from local representatives, the shops had boosted their business.

The store will feature around 150 products, the full range of which is still available only through its representatives.

According to Ms. Cretu, “Many customers visit the stores for the opportunity to try multiple products, or simply to enjoy the experience of being pampered with a beauty consultant.”

He said the group is providing training to representatives to be able to start and run retail franchises and provide them with the necessary technology to run the business.

“We want to be as inclusive as possible,” he said.

“We want to give women the opportunity to open businesses, especially in areas where it is not as easy for them to start up.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com