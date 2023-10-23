Avoiding Hamas' trap in Gaza

Jordanians demonstrate in Amman, October 18, 2023, following the explosion at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital the previous day. Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

Many Palestinian Islamists are well acquainted with Israel, as many of their leaders and activists have learned Hebrew after serving long periods in prison. Therefore, they cannot be surprised by the intensity of Israeli retaliation and the destruction that has already been caused to the Gaza Strip. Hamas leaders were not only prepared for this, but also planned the systematic brutality of the October 7 terrorist massacre so that Israeli retaliation would reach precisely this paradoxical level.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its foreign supporters would be wrong to have any illusions about the effectiveness of the ongoing campaign, even if humanitarian concerns are not taken into account. Instead, they need to consider the trap that Hamas could close on Israel in Gaza.

A long history of manipulation

In September 1973, the Israeli governor of Gaza attended the inauguration ceremony of the mosque of Muslim Brotherhood leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in the Palestinian enclave, which had already been occupied for six years. Israeli officials had decided to play the Gaza Islamists against the nationalists of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), whose low-intensity guerrilla war had been crushed by General Ariel Sharon. This bet on Palestinian Islamists sparked lively debate within the Israeli military and intelligence services, but was ruled in favor of Yassin, who received authorization to receive foreign funding in September 1979.

The ensuing clashes between PLO supporters and Islamists in Gaza reinforced the “divide and rule” approach in Israel. He also welcomed Yassin’s creation of Hamas, the Arabic acronym for the Islamic Resistance Movement, in December 1987, which weakened the PLO’s unarmed insurgency, the Intifada, in the occupied territories.

While thousands of PLO militants were imprisoned, it was not until May 1989 that Yassin was arrested by Israel and sentenced to life imprisonment for terrorism. In December 1992, in the name of rejecting the peace agreement signed between Israel and the PLO, hundreds of Palestinian Islamists were deported to Lebanon, where they formed an important alliance with Hezbollah in the proliferation of suicide attacks.

However, in July 1997, Netanyahu released Yassin in exchange for two Mossad (Israeli intelligence service) agents who had failed to assassinate another Hamas leader in Jordan. The Islamist leader’s triumphant return to Gaza dealt a serious blow to Arafat and his Palestinian Authority. The peace process collapsed with the Second Intifada, caused by Israel’s re-occupation of the West Bank in March 2002. Then-Prime Minister Sharon nevertheless refused to disband the Palestinian Authority, while decimating Hamas with a deadly attack on Yassin in March 2004. Sharon’s unilateral withdrawal from Gaza in September 2005 consolidated two Palestinian enclaves, one controlled by the PLO in the West Bank and subject to decolonization pressures, the other in the hands of Hamas in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

