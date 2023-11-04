Avoid Using These Hate Phrases (And What to Say Instead)

Becoming an effective communicator involves more than just speaking your mind. Your tone, body language, facial expressions, and of course, the words and phrases you use have a big impact on whether other people are willing to listen to your ideas, questions, and requests.

And while most people probably don’t want to appear rude or condescending, certain expressions are widely regarded as “bad speech etiquette,” according to one public speaking expert. These are the rude phrases he suggests to avoid, and what to say instead.

Phrases that may sound rude

In an article for CNBC Make It, John Bowe, a speech and presentation consultant And the author of “I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection” explains that when working with clients, she urges people to “think carefully about their audience before they speak.” We do.

Although we don’t always have that opportunity, there are a handful of phrases that have the potential to come across as rude, which Bowe recommends avoiding in general. Here they are, and what he suggests saying instead:

“it is what it is”

According to Bowe, this phrase is commonly used in place of “stop complaining”.

What to say instead: “This is hard. I’m sorry you’re going through this.”

“here’s the thing…”

This throat-clearing statement may be self-important, says Bowe, implying that “whatever happens will be the final, official decision on the subject.”

What to say instead: “I think …”

“Do you want to…?”

Although this phrase is perfectly acceptable if you’re asking someone their preference, or giving them a choice, Howe says if you’re using it to ask someone to do something for you. It appears rude and trivial (e.g. “Do you want to clean the dishes after we eat?”)

What to say instead: “will you do me a favor?”

Source: lifehacker.com