Avoid the business class mistake that angers first-timers

I recently fell victim to a business class booking mistake that made me a little happy, but I’m far from the first person to make this classic mistake. Here’s how to avoid those same travel troubles.

As ‘all-business class’ airlines become increasingly common, we wanted to keep our readers up to date with all the business class booking hacks we can. That’s why I felt the need to share this story when I recently fell victim to a classic first-timer’s mistake while flying around the pointed end of a plane.

Don’t get me wrong, flying business class is always a privilege and always a big step up from the experience you get in economy, especially as seats become increasingly ‘densified’ to increase profit margins post-pandemic.

In my case, this mistake happened while flying first on Singapore Airlines from Sydney, Australia to Singapore and then traveling in the reverse direction a few days later. Before I go into details, I would like to clarify that I had a great experience on both legs of my journey, I was extremely impressed with the cabin, amenities and staff provided by the airline. I will update our Singapore Airlines Business Class review to reflect all this very soon.

All this is to say that the mistake was actually the result of my own incorrect expectations and perceptions about the airline’s product, not an inherent problem with what was delivered. And I know for a fact that many others have suffered because of their own expectations of what some airlines offer based on lack of research before booking.

Take, for example, this tweet from a very unhappy customer who flew in Swiss business cabin from Hong Kong to Zurich on, I believe, a Boeing-777:

what went wrong

In short, the point is this: within any given airline, their business class product can vary dramatically depending on the size, age and fitout of the individual aircraft within their fleet. When I left for Singapore, I was on one of their new A350s, equipped with their fantastic new business product, including a fully flat bed, all the latest technology you could ask for, plus plenty of storage. Location was also included. ,

However, on my return journey, I was in a completely different aircraft with a different, older business class fit-out, much closer to this A350-900 look, as seen above seeing the world in stages, As I said above, it’s still a great business-class product, maintained by wonderful staff who made sure my every whim was taken care of, but because I flew the new plane on my first trip, That’s why I arrived at this standard. All flights into Singapore were expected, which left me a little disappointed on arrival for the return leg.

Don’t get me wrong – Singapore Airlines’ new business-class product is phenomenal, but not ubiquitous. Image: SIA

how to avoid disappointment

I think the real obstacle that I and our disgruntled friend faced on the Swiss flight above is that airlines want to market their latest, shiniest business class product wherever possible. If you take a look at our own website, you’ll see that SWISS’s latest mention features a game-changing business class layout, which looks completely different than what this flyer welcomes.

The moral of this story is simple and as old as time (or, at least, as old as digital marketing): don’t be fooled by everything you see online. While the new SWISS product is set to be a thing of beauty when it launches, and Singapore’s latest business cabin is similarly industry-leading, travelers need to understand that these latest products are not always what they will be like at the time of boarding. They will be welcomed. Their flight.

Research their aircraft, research their fleet, and research the age of their aircraft and fit-out; This is a sure shot way to avoid disappointment.

