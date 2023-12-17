©Tesla

We spend a lot of time in our cars, so choosing a vehicle with all the features and amenities can be a good investment for you.

But before you spend on the luxury vehicle of your dreams, you should keep in mind that some of these cars are not worth it due to their fast depreciation, excessive maintenance and repair costs, or other common issues.

Here’s a look at 12 luxury cars you may regret buying.

jaguar xj

Don’t buy a Jaguar XJ unless you want to deal with a ton of technical issues.

“This British land yacht might seem like a great way to stand out, but Jaguar stopped producing them in 2019 because no one wanted them, and they’re full of engineering flaws,” said CarVertical’s automotive expert Matas Buzzelis. ” “The last generation XJ continues to suffer from suspension and electrical problems. Furthermore, the touchscreen and other important electronics are very slow.

cadillac xts

The Cadillac XTS isn’t worth its high price, Bouzelis said.

“You can find many other vehicles with similar features and specifications at a much lower price,” he said. “People are paying extra for the Cadillac name here because the only standout feature in the XTS should be the pneumatic and magnetic suspension hybrid, but it’s too strong and expensive.”

Tesla Model S

This Tesla model may not live up to its “luxury” label.

“Despite its growing popularity, the only great things about the Tesla Model S are acceleration and price,” Buzzellis said. “It has a starting price of $94,990, but the build quality and interior materials are similar to economy-class cars. The Model S has dozens of common problems, such as media control unit failure, broken suspension arms, faulty touchscreens and stuck door handles.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

This Alfa Romeo model is known to have problems that can be expensive to repair.

“The Quadrifoglio is an exciting machine that does everything you want it to do on the track. However, many customers experience serious problems just a few thousand miles after leaving the dealership – sensors, connectors, bearings and control units fail one after another,” said Bouzelis. “Plus, you’d be surprised how cheap the interior of an $80,000 car is.”

Maserati Quattroporte

The Maserati Quattroporte loses its value faster than other vehicles in its class.

“Maserati means business for most people – expensive, luxurious and sporty cars that command attention. However, when you’re the owner, things get even messier,” Buzzellis said. “In 2019, Business Insider calculated that the Maserati Quattroporte suffered a massive 72.2% decline in sales over the first three years. Their performance figures are poor, many materials are cheap and the overall build quality is pathetic, hence the Quattroporte’s exorbitant price. You’re unlikely to find a worse car in the full-size luxury car market.”

BMW 7 Series

Be prepared for high maintenance costs if you choose to buy a BMW 7 Series.

“The 7 Series is a full-size luxury sedan renowned for its advanced technology, luxurious interior and powerful engines. However, the car’s complex systems and high-end materials can lead to expensive repair and maintenance costs,” said Kyle MacDonald, VP, Force by Mojio, a GPS fleet tracking system.

“Additionally, the car may have a relatively high depreciation rate, meaning it may not retain its value as well as other luxury cars,” he adds. “While this may be a popular choice for many, it may not be the best choice for those looking for a luxury car with low maintenance costs and better resale value.”

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class loses its value quickly, so it’s not a good choice if you’re planning to resell your vehicle.

“The S-Class is often considered the benchmark for luxury sedans, but its high purchase price and rapid depreciation can be a significant burden for consumers,” said Louis Johnson, automobile technician and founder of BatteryQuery. “Additionally, repair and maintenance costs for this car are considerable, leading to long-term ownership costs that may be prohibitive for many buyers.”

audi a8

The Audi A8 probably isn’t the most reliable vehicle for the price.

“This car’s sleek design and advanced features may be attractive, but its reliability record has been mixed,” Johnson said. “Consumers may have to visit mechanics frequently for repairs and maintenance, which can lead to significant expenses.”

Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale

The Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale may not be the most practical car, so think twice before spending the money to park it in your driveway.

“Its performance capabilities are excellent, but when it comes to everyday practicality and comfort, it falls short compared to other models in the segment,” said Joe Giranda, managing member of CFR Classic, which specializes in international car shipping. ” “Its high cost of ownership and maintenance also makes it difficult to justify its price.”

Rolls Royce Ghost

The Ghost’s technical features belie its price, Giranda said.

“It has become outdated compared to its competitors due to lack of technological features,” he said. “Maintenance costs are also very expensive, making this car not worth the money for most people.”

Maserati Ghibli

Apart from the upfront cost, you will also have to pay a lot for gas with this luxury car.

Adam Grant, car expert and founder of Car Fuel Advisor, said, “Even though the Maserati Ghibli is a fast and elegant model, buying this car will make you regret it in the long run.” “Compared with other luxury cars of the same class, this car has poor fuel efficiency.”

And that’s not the only downside, Grant said.

“Despite being a mid-size sedan, the car has a cramped cabin,” he said. “The overall interior styling of the car is not impressive or updated. You will definitely have better options in this price range.”

tesla model x

The Tesla Model

“Although Tesla is certainly one of the most luxurious car brands on the market, [the Tesla Model X] It has a number of flaws, including the braking, all-wheel drivetrain, upholstery trim and defective gull-wing doors,” he said. “This is the model [doors] They take a lot of time to open and sometimes they don’t even open completely. Even though the car is fast and makes a good impression on the road, maintenance is very expensive.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid buying these 12 luxury cars

