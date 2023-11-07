Aviva plc (LON:AV.) is heavily dominated by institutional owners, with ownership of 77% of the shares.

key insights

Institutions’ substantial stake in Aviva means they have a significant influence on the company’s share price.

The top 22 shareholders hold 51% of the company.

Insiders have been buying recently

A look at the shareholders of Aviva plc (LON:AV.) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions hold a majority share of the company with 77% ownership. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

Since institutional owners have a large pool of resources and liquidity, their investment decisions carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, having a significant amount of institutional money invested in a company is often considered a desirable quality.

In the chart below, we zoom in on Aviva’s different ownership groups.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Aviva?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

We can see that Aviva does have institutional investors; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it’s worth checking Aviva’s past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

Since institutional investors own more than half of the issued stock, the board will have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don’t own many shares in Aviva. The company’s largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. , which owns 8.1%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders hold 5.0% and 4.6% of the outstanding shares respectively.

After doing some further digging, we found that the top 22 have a combined ownership of 51% of the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a fair number of analysts covering the stock, so it could be useful to find out their overall view on the future.

Insider ownership of Aviva

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data shows that insiders own less than 1% of Aviva PLC in their own names. This is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see that a large portion of the company is owned by insiders. Although their stake is less than 1%, we can see that the board members collectively own UK£5.0m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably it is equally important to consider recent purchases and sales. You can click here to see whether insiders have been buying or selling.

common public ownership

The general public, usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Aviva. This size of ownership, although considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Although it is worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Beware that Aviva is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis And 1 of them is potentially serious…

If you’re like me, you want to wonder whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check out this free report that shows analyst forecasts for its future.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

