Aviva’s boss has said sexism in the financial services sector is worse than in wider society.

Amanda Blank, who became the insurer’s first female chief executive in 2020 and sits on BP’s board, told MPs that although she had had some ‘very positive experiences’ in the industry, she said ‘many women don’t have that.’

‘We are dealing with a social issue that has certainly been magnified in financial services,’ he said.

Blank, 56, was speaking to the Treasury committee as part of an investigation into sexism in the City inquiry launched following allegations of harassment in the business world.

Blank said that as she prepared for the hearing, women were writing to her and sharing ‘absolutely horrific’ descriptions of harassment, including being sexually assaulted, followed in hotel rooms, or being told that their Pregnancies were ‘inconvenient’, included.

Amanda Blank, who became Aviva's first female chief executive in 2020, told MPs that although she had had 'very positive experiences' in the industry, 'many women have not'

Testimony also included evidence of women being excluded from key meetings and overlooked for promotions.

The city is under renewed scrutiny this year following a series of controversies, including a Confederation of British Industry (CBI) scandal and claims against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey.

Blank said Aviva acted by firing male employees.

She told MPs: ‘Women in companies need to know there is a process for speaking up; That process will be processed; That everything will be investigated; And the one who did bad goes away, not the women.’

‘We have had such experiences at Aviva, where the woman has stayed and the man has left.’

He said senior white male recruits would have to get final signatures from him and the Chief People’s Officer.

