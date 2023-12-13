Aviva boss says white male recruits have to get final signature from me

Amanda Blank faced sexual misconduct at the company’s AGM last year

Aviva chief executive Amanda Blank has said all senior white male recruits should get the final sign off from her as part of a diversity drive to end sexism in the financial services industry.

Ms Blank, who became Aviva’s first female chief executive in 2020, told a parliamentary committee that “there are no non-diverse appointments at Aviva without sign off by me and the Chief People Officer”.

He said: “Not because I don’t trust my team but [because] I want to make sure that the process followed for that recruitment has been diverse, done appropriately and it’s not just a phone call to a fellow saying, ‘Do you want the job, pop up and we’ll make it your Will fix it for you”

It is understood Ms Blank’s comments only apply to senior staff at Aviva, which has 22,000 employees.

Ms Blank told MPs on the Treasury select committee that harassment in financial services is worse than in any other industry. The hearing was part of a review into whether sexism in the city has improved since the last review of the issue in 2018.

Committee member Dame Angela Eagle said she was shocked by the evidence the inquiry had found so far, which included examples of sexual harassment, bullying and anecdotal cases, including “a series of famous bad apples about whom no one Never does anything”.

Ms Blank faced sexual misconduct at the FTSE 100 company’s annual general meeting last year, when one investor said she was “not the right person for the job” and another asked whether she should “wear trousers”.

A third shareholder said Aviva’s female directors “are very good at basic housekeeping activities, I’m sure this will be reflected in the direction of the board in the future”.

The insurance chief has repeatedly spoken out against the gender discrimination she has faced throughout her career, and revealed after an investor meeting last year that the “unacceptable behaviour” became worse and more “manifest” the more senior she became. It is done.

In her resignation letter she also highlighted misogyny within the Welsh Rugby Union, of which she was president between 2019 and 2021.

He said he heard a council member say: “Women should know their place in the kitchen and ironing; Men are the master caste.”

The insurance industry is struggling to change after repeatedly facing sexism scandals.

Insurance market Lloyd’s of London was forced to make a number of changes in 2019 after a report revealed a culture of heavy drinking and sexual harassment. Lloyd’s allowed only women on its floor in 1973.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com