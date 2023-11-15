November 14 – Avista Utilities has restored natural gas service to approximately 32,000 customers after a catastrophic pipe break caused by a landowner installing drainage pipes in Whitman County.

The gas outage in the Palouse and Lewiston/Clarkston basins was the largest in company history.

About 3,750 customers were without service as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Avista news release.

Fewer than 250 customers still need initial appointments, which are expected to be filled by Tuesday night. About 3,500 other customers still need to have their gas restored because gas was not available during initial efforts to restart their appliances.

Avista urged residents and businesses who were not home during initial restoration efforts to call (800) 227-9187 to have a representative re-light their appliances.

“We are extremely grateful for our customers’ patience and support over the past week,” Heather Rosenreiter, Avista president and chief operating officer, said in the release. “This has been a difficult time for residents and business owners in the Palouse and L/C Valley. We want the entire community to know the kindness our service teams experienced, saw and felt.”

In addition to Avista employees, Avista spokesman Jared Webley said eight mutual aid partners from Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Montana, as well as private local heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors, are assisting in the restoration efforts. Helped.

Joseph Williams, a gas service representative for Pacific Gas & Electric Co., told The Spokesman-Review that he and about 90 PG&E employees traveled from Northern California to assist Lewiston customers. They have been working there since Friday.

“It’s been a great experience,” Williams said. “Customers have been so welcoming and kind.”

At the peak of the power outage, more than 800 people were going door-to-door to restart customers’ appliances.

“We are extremely proud of our employees, mutual aid partners and local HVAC contractors for completing this extraordinary effort,” Rosenreiter said. “We will be forever grateful. It took thousands of man-hours to restore services.”

Source