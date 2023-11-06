Aviatrix debuts in Georgia with NFT-based casino game – Cryptosaurus

Award-winning online casino game developer Aviatrix has expanded its footprint into the Georgia market, promising operators and players in the region an unparalleled gaming experience.

Marking an important milestone in its expansion strategy, Aviatrix has officially relocated to Georgia. The move comes after the company received certification to introduce its innovative NFT-based Crash game to the growing Georgian gaming market. Through this certification, local operators can now seamlessly access games primarily through the well-established SlotsGreater platform.

proof of rapid success

Reflecting on the company’s rapid growth, Anton Yarash, COO of Aviatrix, expressed his excitement.

Securing our position in Georgia not only underlines our dedication to regulated markets, but also symbolizes the rapid acceptance and success of our game.

Yarash said.

The association with SlotGreater only enhances our reach and influence in the Georgian market.

A glimpse of future plans

While entering Georgia is undoubtedly a significant accomplishment, Aviatrix plans to continue building on it. The company’s vision for the near future includes exploring other regulated markets and expanding its global presence. This strategy aligns perfectly with the company’s recent participation in the SBC Summit Tbilisi.

Victoria Lambroza, account manager at Aviatrix, echoed similar sentiments. He said,

This was an invaluable opportunity to showcase our game at the SBC Summit in Tbilisi. With our certification for Georgia, I look forward to collaborating with our operator partners to drive growth in this unique country.

Understanding Aviatrix’s Offering

Released just over a year ago, Aviatrix’s NFT-based casino game has garnered immense global appreciation. With an impressive number of over 40,000 daily active users worldwide, the game differentiates itself with its innovative gaming mechanics to increase player engagement. The game is not only packed with features but also offers customization options based on the attraction of network tournaments and ample prize pools.

Dive deeper into the journey of Aviatrix

Aviatrix is ​​no ordinary gaming product. Leveraging the power of NFTs, the game focuses on increasing player engagement through its advanced crash game mechanics and enhanced customization options. This dedication to innovation has won Aviatrix numerous awards, ranging from the title of ‘Hackathon Winner’ at the Binance Smart Chain to ‘Rising Star in Casino Innovation’ at the SBC Awards.

Founded in 2017, Aviatrix has built its foundation on strong growth and deep blockchain knowledge. With operational bases spanning Cyprus, Poland and now Georgia, the Aviatrix team is set to revolutionize the online gaming landscape.

Aviatrix’s move to the Georgian market is the beginning of a journey full of possibilities and promises. As online gaming continues to evolve, companies like Aviatrix play a key role in shaping its future, blending innovation with tradition to deliver unmatched gaming experiences.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech