In a video earlier this year, YouTube star and finance expert Jaspreet Singh predicted that “Americans are going to run out of money.” As previously reported by GOBankingRates, despite the results, “the reason the economy remains hot is that people are still spending money,” Singh said.

However, this scenario may be changing, as observed by Thomas Nitsche, senior director of media and brand at Money Management International (MMI).

In an email interview, Nitsche told GeoBankingRates that MMI reported a 44% year-over-year increase in consumers seeking credit counseling services during Thanksgiving week, and an 80% increase on Cyber ​​Monday, which typically One of the biggest shopping days of the holiday season. ,

“I am very concerned by the fact that we have not seen the normal holiday decline in new customers. Typically, November and December are slow months for us, but November counseling volume was just 7% lower than October and 51% higher year-on-year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the average unsecured loan of new MMI customers across all age groups has increased from $20,000 to $30,000 over the past 18 months.

Holiday spending growth has slowed, according to the National Retail Federation

Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation reported that, although shoppers made purchases in record numbers during the Thanksgiving weekend, spending during November and December is projected to see the slowest growth rate in five years.

Sales are expected to increase by 5.4% in 2022 and 12.7% in 2021. Sales are projected to increase only 3% to 4% in 2023, the NRF reported in a press release.

The growth rate of 3% to 4% is consistent with the spending pattern from 2010 to 2019, which may indicate that the era of “revenge spending” may be coming to an end after the pandemic. And, as Singh predicted, this may not be good for the economy.

Nitsche said he would “seek the advice of an economist to speculate on the possibility of a recession.”

However, he added, “If this trend continues and affects more broadly middle-class Americans, it will certainly have a negative impact on the economy.”

Revenge expenses, student loan payments and other financial stressors

“Post-pandemic spending is one of many factors attracting Americans and driving some of the increases [in credit counseling requests] We are watching,” Nitsche said.

According to Nietzsche, other factors increasing requests for credit counseling include:

Record-high credit card interest rates.

Student loan payments are starting again.

Wages do not keep up with the cost of living.

inflation.

End of Covid relief efforts.

“We typically don’t meet with customers until they’ve exhausted other options (like a consolidation loan) and maxed out their credit,” Nitsche said. “Consumers are also often referred by their creditors when they see that the consumer is juggling multiple debts from multiple lenders.”

Nitsche pointed out that the resumption of student loan payments is particularly impacting members of Gen Z and younger millennials. The past 18 months have seen a sharp increase in requests for credit counseling from people aged 18 to 39. In fact, the number of new MMI customers ages 18 to 29 exceeds the number of new customers ages 50 to 59.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual increase in customers who are young adults after student loan payments came back online,” Nitsche told GOBankingRates. “For many of these customers, this is the first time they are experiencing higher credit card interest rates and student loan payments, while facing higher housing costs and a higher cost of living.”

Can Credit Counseling Help You?

If you’re struggling with student loan debt in addition to high credit card interest rates and balances, credit counseling may provide a solution.

A credit counselor may recommend using the debt snowball or debt avalanche method to pay off your debt, especially if your credit score is too low to qualify for a credit consolidation loan or 0% interest credit card.

If that seems impossible, Nitsche said, a credit counselor can help find options. These solutions may include a lump sum payment of less than what you owe or a debt management plan.

“If the client is struggling to pay off high-interest credit card debt, the counselor may suggest a debt management plan (DMP), which, on average, reduces interest rates by about 7% and 5%. Creates a path to becoming debt-free within years. ,” Nietzsche explained.

“There are no credit score requirements and terms are competitive with consolidation loans, although the accounts included are locked upon enrollment.”

Credit counseling and unpaid debts

Nietzsche indicated that there may be additional solutions for senior citizens or those who do not have the income to repay their debts.

If the client is elderly or disabled and has no assets and receives Social Security or other protected income, they may be “judgment proof” and if they can’t afford their basic living expenses, he said. If they can, they won’t have to repay the loan.”

Similarly, if a client cannot repay his or her debts while covering his or her housing and other living expenses, a credit counseling agency may recommend talking to an attorney about bankruptcy.

Whatever your circumstances, if you’re struggling with debt, the first step is to create a written budget, Nietzsche said. “It is important to understand how much you can afford towards debt without putting pressure on other areas of spending. For many of our clients, it is their first time working with us on a written budget,” he said.

It looks like 2024 could be the year Americans need to get their financial houses in order as debt has grown to staggering levels and interest rates remain high. “If rates don’t come down, I expect to see a more widespread impact,” Nitsche said.

“January and February are typically high-volume months for us, as holiday bills come in and people set New Year’s financial resolutions,” Nitsche said. “The strong demand for consultations during the holidays indicates to me that unless economic factors change significantly, we will continue to see growth in both consultation volumes and loan loads next year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Average unsecured loan has increased from $20K to $30K in 18 months – Are Americans running out of money and credit?

