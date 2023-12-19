Average cost of home insurance payment has increased by 64% – ABI

According to an industry body, the average cost of home insurance payments has increased by 64% year-on-year.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said that in the year to September 30, the average amount paid out by home insurers was £4,096 – a 64% increase on the average cost of £2,491 for a claim last year.

The average cost of a flood claim has increased by 53% over the same period, from £11,018 to £16,905.

The cost of correcting a subluxation claim has also increased from £9,042 to £11,515 during the same time frame – an annual increase of 27%.

Overall, in the year ending September 30, home insurers paid out £832 million, 17% more than the £713 million paid over the same period last year.

The general increase in the cost of living has had an impact on the costs borne by insurers, with higher prices for raw materials, energy, fuel and labor playing a role.

Shortages of both materials and labor have also been a factor.

On top of this, extreme temperatures have driven up claims, with insurers seeing an increase in landslide claims after the hot summer season as well as a flood of claims for burst pipes after last winter’s freeze.

Lewis Clark, ABI property insurance policy advisor, said: “As well as being the roof over our heads, a home is for most people their biggest asset, so it is vital that it is protected against unwanted, costly and distressing events .

“From inclement weather to fire to theft, insurers continue to support their customers in the worst-case scenarios.”

Flooding after Hurricane Babette in October (Jacob King/PA)

The figures do not include claims from Hurricanes Babette, Ciaran and Debbie, which the ABI recently estimated would cost £560 million for damaged homes, businesses and vehicles.

The ABI’s property insurance premium tracker, which is based on the prices customers actually pay for their cover rather than quotes, indicates that, in the third quarter of this year, the amount paid for a combined home buildings and contents policy The average price paid was £350.

This is an increase of 15% or £46 compared to Q3 2022.

The average cost of a content policy, £126, rose 10% year-on-year.

The average price paid for buildings insurance alone was £273, up 19% compared to the same period last year. The ABI said this partly reflects increases in the cost of construction materials.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com