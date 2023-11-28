AvePoint introduces public preview of AvePoint Confide to secure and simplify external collaboration

Avepoint, Inc.

Using SharePoint Embedded, the next generation of AvePoint Confide advances flexible, secure collaboration in the digital workplace

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avepoint (NASDAQ: AVPT) today announced the public preview of the next generation of Avepoint Confide, the company’s secure collaboration solution aimed at enabling organizations to connect securely. Is. Partners, vendors, customers, and other external parties directly through Microsoft 365. As a launch partner, AvePoint is one of the first companies to feature advanced in-product integration with SharePoint Embedded.

“We believe organizations need a modern business solution to manage and secure collaboration at scale to address digital workplace enablement,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, Avapoint. “Avepoint Confide transforms external collaboration by providing users with the Microsoft 365 experience they want and trust, while ensuring that IT and compliance officers have full control over their most sensitive information, especially when additional parties are involved. Let’s work together.”

Avepoint Confide enables employees to work quickly and effectively with external collaborators in easily navigable project rooms, tailored to specific business needs, that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft 365 productivity tools. with which they work every day, as well as providing granular security, compliance, and governance features. For IT and risk management needs. With the public preview of the next generation of AvePoint Confide powered by SharePoint Embedded, administrators and operations teams will have even tighter integration with Microsoft 365 security and compliance features, including:

Increased Visibility and Accountability: User-based file and login activities and metadata in AvePoint Confide are easily accessible in Microsoft 365 audit logs and reports, increasing visibility and creating deep integration with Microsoft 365 DLP and other document-level security and compliance processes. Integrated security and access policies: Access to Avepoint Confide can now be protected by customers’ own Microsoft Entra ID conditional access policies thanks to advanced security such as MFA, Terms of Service and other organizational access protections. Privacy Guarantee: Enterprise-grade security and compliance, running on Microsoft Azure, that ensures access to content in AvePoint Confide adheres to organizations’ comprehensive approach to access control and conditional access. Advanced co-authoring capabilities, even when using desktop Office, ensure collaborative content never has to leave Apoint Confide, so organizations maintain confidence that highly sensitive information is secure.

“Microsoft 365 transforms the way organizations connect, collaborate, and increase productivity, and we extend these capabilities to enable secure external engagement beyond the Avapoint Confide firewall,” said Richard Riley, general manager of Low Code and Content Services at Microsoft. Does.” “We hope Avapoint Confide will provide our joint customers with new ways to work securely with partners and customers around the world.”

