Avenue Capital is raising new ‘impact’ private credit fund – sources
NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) – New York-based Avenue Capital Group plans to launch a new fund early next year to invest in private debt investments with so-called environmental impact, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Avenue – which has $12.5 billion under management and is known for its stakes in distressed assets – has started talks with investors to raise between $600 million and $800 million for the fund, the source said, declining to be named. Requesting anonymity because fundraising discussions are private.
The fund will finance mid-market companies in sustainability sectors such as food, water, waste and clean energy.
For Avenue, co-founded by billionaire Marc Leary, this will be the second environmental impact private credit fund. In 2020 a $500 million vehicle was launched with the New York State Common Retirement Fund as one of the lead investors.
The new fund will target annual returns around the mid-teens per year, by lending between $20 million and $75 million to companies.
The fund will be run by John Larkin, head of impact investments, and Sean Coleman, senior portfolio manager, the source said.
Still a small part of the more than $1 trillion in private debt, impact private debt funds have raised 45 billion euros ($49.08 billion), up 219% since 2014, according to investment adviser Fenix Capital. Since then the number of existing funds has also almost tripled to 358 funds.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
Reporting by Carolina Mandel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
