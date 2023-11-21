Avenue Capital is raising new 'impact' private credit fund - sources

Mark Lasry, an American billionaire businessman and co-founder and chief executive officer of Avenue Capital Group, speaks during a Reuters investment summit in New York City, US, on November 4, 2019. Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File Photo Acquires Licensing Rights

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) – New York-based Avenue Capital Group plans to launch a new fund early next year to invest in private debt investments with so-called environmental impact, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Avenue – which has $12.5 billion under management and is known for its stakes in distressed assets – has started talks with investors to raise between $600 million and $800 million for the fund, the source said, declining to be named. Requesting anonymity because fundraising discussions are private.

The fund will finance mid-market companies in sustainability sectors such as food, water, waste and clean energy.

For Avenue, co-founded by billionaire Marc Leary, this will be the second environmental impact private credit fund. In 2020 a $500 million vehicle was launched with the New York State Common Retirement Fund as one of the lead investors.

The new fund will target annual returns around the mid-teens per year, by lending between $20 million and $75 million to companies.

The fund will be run by John Larkin, head of impact investments, and Sean Coleman, senior portfolio manager, the source said.

Still a small part of the more than $1 trillion in private debt, impact private debt funds have raised 45 billion euros ($49.08 billion), up 219% since 2014, according to investment adviser Fenix ​​Capital. Since then the number of existing funds has also almost tripled to 358 funds.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

