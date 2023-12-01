Avalanche (AVX) price has performed quite well this year, rising from a low of around $9 to $24 and then recovering downwards. Since the correction, the altcoin has been trading in a tight range around $20 and $21. However, this may not continue for much longer as one crypto analyst predicts.

AVAX is on a bullish wave

Crypto analyst Babensky has revealed his bullish prediction for the future of the AVAX price. According to the analyst, the digital asset could be set for an incredible run that could break several bearish resistances and bring its price to $30.

Babensky’s analysis relies on the EMA100 (exponential moving average) which he identifies as providing dynamic support for altcoins. This started during the October rally where prices started rising and AVAX did not lose the EMA100 despite several corrections.

Source: tradingview.com

Even on the 4-hour chart presented by the analyst, the price of the altcoin also reached below EMA100. But once again, this dynamic support held as the price bounced back and continued on its bullish path. This suggests a lot of support for the asset at this level.

Additionally, the crypto analyst revealed that the price of AVAX has also broken down sharply. This is shown in the charts as the price started rising above $21 again. According to the analyst, this breakout “looks bullish in the short term,” and the price could reach $30.

However, the bullish trend is not the only one that is spinning for AVAX price. Although bulls remain firmly in control, there remains a possibility for the altcoin to lose its dynamic support. If this happens and the price moves lower, Babensky revealed that the next important support is located around the $17 price level.

Token price recovers to $22 Source: AVAXUSD on tradingview.com

Avalanche ordinals take center stage

The Avalanche Network has also seen an increase in its network usage which could contribute to the anticipated price increase for the AVAX price. After Polygon Network, Ordinals have also made their way into Avalanche Network and their adoption has led to an increase in transaction numbers

Last week, Ordinals minted nearly 96% of the total transaction count, and as fees on the network increased, so did demand for AVAX. Additionally, Avalanche has launched its new Explorer after parting ways with Etherscan. The network has now moved to a new multichain explorer, which is much cheaper than Etherscan.

source: www.newsbtc.com