The Avalanche token has been in positive form recently, with the price of AVAX turning in a good performer over the past week. This latest price surge makes a move to the $40 level almost inevitable for the altcoin.

However, investors are curious to see how long this rally will last, especially with the unlocking of a substantial amount of AVAX tokens on the horizon.

AVAX Price Overview

At the time of writing, AVAX is priced just above $39, representing an increase of approximately 8% over the past 24 hours. This recent increase only highlights how well the cryptocurrency has been performing in recent weeks.

According to data from CoinGecko, the value of the Avalanche token has increased by almost 10% in the past week. After falling to a low of $28 in late January, AVAX price has recovered quite nicely in the new month, gaining more than 17% since the start of February.

With the latest price increase, Avalanche is set to retest $40, a level it reached between December 2023 and early January 2024. However, the token lost this level due to the downturn in the entire crypto market following the Bitcoin spot ETF approval.

With $40 already in sight, the question is whether AVAX can sustain a rally above this mark in the long term. While price indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are showing no signs of trend reversal, upcoming events suggest that the Avalanche token may need to recover from some degree of bearish pressure in the coming days.

Avalanche will unlock approximately $370 million worth of tokens

According to on-chain data, Avalanche will unlock 9.54 million tokens (worth approximately $372 million) on February 22. This figure represents approximately 2.6% of the total supply of AVAX and will be distributed in four tranches.

Breaking it down, 2.25 million AVAX will be distributed to strategic partners, 1.67 million coins will be distributed to the Foundation, 4.5 million tokens will be distributed to the Avalanche team, and 1.13 million AVAX are expected to be released in a little over a week.

It is common for crypto projects to perform token unlocks, which can have a similar impact on the value of the unlocked token (AVAX in this case). This effect occurs because this substantial amount of tokens, once unlocked, can be available for trading on the open market.

If these newly unlocked tokens are dumped on the open market, it could put some bearish pressure on the rising price of AVAX. This selling pressure could put a halt to the recent gains of Avalanche token.

AVAX price reaches the $40 mark on the daily time frame. Source: AVAXUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com