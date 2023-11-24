AVAX on-chain metrics surge amid upcoming token unlock event: Data

According to data compiled by IntoTheBlock, the Avalanche Layer 1 blockchain achieved a significant milestone last weekend.

Currently, the network has accumulated balances at over six million addresses. Such a trend suggested an increase in network activity as the market was recovering from a minor correction. Further data shows that the number of transactions on the Avalanche blockchain reached a new all-time high of 6.35 million on November 22.

AVAX Network Activity Increases, but Selloff Concerns Remain

Data from ITB showed that the transaction size within the range of $0.00 – $1.00 increased by a staggering 3156.83%. This was followed by the $1 million – $10 million group which saw a growth of 233.33% during the same period. Transaction sizes within the $1k – $10k and $100k – $1 million ranges increased by 110%, while the $10 – $100 size increased by 81.51%.

The transaction size group of $1.00 – $10.00 is the only group that recorded a decline in the last month with a negative value of 48.21%. Transaction volume also increased this week to more than 21 million AVAX, reaching levels not seen since May 2022. In USD terms, the figure increased to $460.33 million.

The on-chain activity comes amid a rally in the crypto market as well as AVAX. The token increased by 110% in the last month alone and currently has an exchange value of $20.82.

However, Avalanche’s upcoming token unlock event is scheduled for November 24, during which approximately $213.35 million worth of AVAX tokens are expected to be unlocked, with 9.54 million AVAX tokens representing 2.68% of the circulating supply of Layer 1 tokens.

These unlocked tokens will be allocated to strategic partners, founders, and team members and distributed via community airdrop. The largest portion, a total of 4.5 million AVAX, worth $100.62 million, is earmarked for the team.

Higher AVAX reserves on exchanges generally point to greater selling pressure on the token, which could drive its price lower.

$10M boost for AVAX ecosystem

The total value locked on Avalanche is well below the 2022 high, but the figure appears to be slowly recovering this month.

Additionally, the ecosystem recently received a big boost from its developer and accelerator, Colony Lab, which announced a $10 million investment aimed at fueling the continued expansion of the AVAX network.

the company has acquired More than 500,000 AVAX tokens, worth $8 million, have been minted in recent months. These funds will be directed towards establishing a validator program designed to benefit AVAX holders.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com