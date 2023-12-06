'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' Reviews – 193rd Best PC Game of 2023

Avatar metacritic

I would really like to know what happened with Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This is a game developed by Massive, one of Ubisoft’s most talented studios responsible for two excellent The Division games. It’s one of the most popular IPs on the planet, as it’s dominated the box office for two movies so far. And Avatar Frontiers of Pandora was meant to be a massive open-world game set in that universe, which looked quite gorgeous in the preview.

Now it’s here and just…exists? It’s barely a blip on the radar in a year full of great games, a score of 74 on Metacritic isn’t very good in a year full of 85+ titles currently, and it’s coming out without any console review codes, so we’re not Let’s find out how it goes there.

I wrote earlier this week about my surprise that this game was going to be released at all. The last time I remember hearing anything about it was five months ago during its first trailer, which actually looked pretty good. And since I’ve been informed that some outlets and creators have done some work on stuff recently, the general impression I’ve gotten is that I’m not alone, and a lot of people had no idea this game was out. Was going to come out, and speculated that it would be coming sometime in 2024. But no, it’s outside. Tomorrow.

Keep in mind that this game has already been announced in 2017, This was two years before the release of The Division 2 when Massive was already preparing for their next project. The title, Frontiers of Pandora, was revealed at E3 two years ago, and was originally scheduled for July 2022. Then, a year and a half delay in arriving tomorrow…the same score as Lords of the Fallen and a dozen other games I’ve apparently never heard of. It is the 193rd best PC game of 2023. It’s not very good, easily falling into the bottom half of all PC games released this year. Close to the lower third.

Something bad happened here. We didn’t get any kind of Jason Schreiber insight into this game’s development, but if it launched in 2017, went through massive delays and came out with such review scores and almost no fanfare, someone Messed up badly. Now, Massive is moving on to a more promising project, a Star Wars game, but we have to hope that the development cycle for that doesn’t look anything like what we’re seeing here from Avatar.

There are too many games to play to pick up the mixed-reviewed Avatar game for $70, unless you’re a huge, die-hard fan. But I have no doubt that this is going to be a huge overall loss for Ubisoft with resources spent compared to sales. Seriously, what happened here?

