Avanti West Coast cancellations and delays call for urgent review

Northern political and transport leaders have called on the UK Government to urgently review Avanti West Coast’s operations amid a fresh increase in intercity rail cancellations and delays.

The intervention comes as morale at the train operating company has fallen to such an extent that only 3% of staff say they feel valued, according to an internal Avanti survey seen by the Guardian.

Transport for the North (TFN), whose board is made up of council leaders and mayors from across the north of England, has written to the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, asking him to direct officials to review the company. Avanti was controversially given a new long-term contract this year and then had its timetable cut.

TfN said service was deteriorating rapidly, with the latest industry data showing that less than half of trains were running on time, only 46.3% met public performance measurements and 32% were canceled and or seriously affected. Are delayed since.

The delays and cancellations figures are based on a timetable that had already been reduced for December due to staff shortages on the UK’s most important route, linking London with Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

TFN urged Harper to declassify all first class carriages to make more seats available for the Avanti.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and chair of the Rail North Committee, said: “This spate of cancellations and delays on Avanti services is absolutely unacceptable. This is one of the most important times of the year for many families and businesses, all of whom are becoming frustrated with deteriorating rail service with no end in sight.

“This cannot be allowed to continue. That is why we have written a letter to the government asking it to critically review Avanti on priority basis. Given the critical importance of this service at this time of year, it is also important that all seats on Avanti West Coast services are made available for use by declassifying all First Class accommodation until an acceptable service can be restored .

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “Declassifying our trains will not solve the current challenges we are seeing on our network. Our train managers already have the discretion to declassify our services if they are too busy to cause disruption, and have done so several times recently.”

It is understood that many of the recent cancellations were beyond Avanti’s control, including track problems and an emergency incident.

The spokesperson said: “As well as the disruption, we are seeing some short-notice cancellations on our network and want to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience as we know this is not enough. These service changes are a result of resource challenges where we have seen train crew shortages due to historic holiday agreements. We are working hard to make sure we can minimize these cancellations.

Meanwhile, an internal Avanti employee survey has revealed the depth of disillusionment felt by workers at the FirstGroup and Trenitalia joint venture. Of more than 2,000 respondents, only 7% said they felt happy and 3% said they felt valued, while 56% said they did not feel appreciated.

When asked whether they believed Avanti West Coast was “committed to providing good service to its customers”, only one in five employees agreed. Less than one in six people would recommend Avanti as a place to work, while only one in 10 said they thought any action would be taken as a result of the survey.

An Avanti spokesperson said: “We knew these results would show there was much more to do”, adding that it would use the feedback “to improve the business, our people, our customers as well as the communities we serve.” “The focus will be on those we serve”.

Harper this year declared Avanti “back on track” while awarding nine-year contracts to FirstGroup and Trenitalia, causing consternation among unions and Northern leaders. The operator became notorious for delays and cancellations in 2022, when it decided to abandon its normal timetable for the first time.

