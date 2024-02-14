Avanos Medical, Inc. Webcast conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 from

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS (NYSE: AVNS) will webcast its conference call on Tuesday, February 10, 2023, discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. 9 a.m., ET. The company will issue a news release detailing its results before the market opens the same day.

(PRNewsPhoto/Avanos Medical Inc.)

The conference call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Joe Woody and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Greiner.

To join the live conference call, dial 877-240-5772 in the United States. A simultaneous webcast of the call and related presentations will be available through the Investor section of the Avanos Medical website. https://avanos.investorroom.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available in the United States at noon ET on February 20 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the passcode 5134094. It will be available for one week. Replay of webcast will also be available in Investor Section of the website approximately one hour after the conference call was completed.

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on providing clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today’s most pressing health care needs, including providing a vital lifeline to nutrition from the hospital to home and helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Doing so includes reducing opioid use. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in many product categories. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

