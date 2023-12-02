Avalanche turns $20 into support and bulls see their next target – Cryptosaurus

Disclaimer: The information presented is not financial, investment, trading or other advice and is solely the opinion of the author.

Avalanche has been performing well on the price charts for the last six weeks.

The strong growth trend was expected to continue.

avalanche [AVAX] It retested an important Fibonacci retracement level and took the price chart higher. This meant that the bulls had the upper hand and the next move was to $30. Avalanche also saw a significant increase in NFT sales volume.

They recorded a volume of over $1.4 million in the Dokyo collection and pushed Avalanche to its highest NFT sales volume in three months. Combined with price action, confidence in the asset was high.

The Fibonacci extension levels presented a tasty target for bulls.

The $19-$20.7 area was highlighted in green as it was a former resistance zone. By mid-November, this had become support, but some volatility was expected within this zone, as activity looking for liquidity could be seen in the shorter time frames.

A similar decline occurred on November 21, but this decline was a retest of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (light yellow). Since then, AVAX has crossed the $20 mark.

Therefore, from the price action on the one-day chart, traders have good reason to believe that a move towards $24.6 is on the way.

The RSI has slowed down over the past two weeks, indicating weak bullishness. However, the market structure remained bullish. Furthermore, no significant decline in breakeven volume was observed, which suggests that sales volume was not effective.

Settlement levels showed that bear lands above $24 were relatively rare.

AMBCrypto’s analysis of a heatmap of liquidation levels showed that $18.7 and $23.1 were the next areas of interest.

They had the highest number of expected liquidations, but given recent price action, a drop to $18.7 was unlikely. Above the $23-24 area, anticipated liquidations decreased.

read avalanche [AVAX] Price Forecast 2023-24

Furthermore, the $22 level has been acting as resistance since September 2022. Therefore, a move above these levels was a signal of strong bullish intentions.

The next notable resistance was at $30.8, with some notable resistance levels between $24 and $30.

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech