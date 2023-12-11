Avalanche Takes Over Top 10 Rankings With 61% Weekly Gain – Here's What You Need To Know

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies this week, Avalanche (AVAX) is leading the way after surging by more than 60% over the past seven days. Its price has increased to $36, making it among the top 10 digital assets in terms of market capitalization.

AVAX prices have been trending higher, which has helped many holders profit. Despite this increase in the proportion of profit holders the general attitude has not changed.

According to recent data from IntoTheBlock, more than half of Avalanche holders held their assets at a profit. Based on its data, about 70% of holders have experienced financial success.

Avalanche token breaks resistance

Due to this week’s excellent results, there has been a substantial amount of trading, which is an important indicator that the bullish trend will continue. Notably, it has also pushed the altcoin past its initial lower high, which occurred during the accumulation phase of the bear market in August 2022.

For nearly three weeks, the price of Avalanche token fluctuated within a narrow range of $20 to $24, indicating a lack of strong buying and selling pressure in the market.

AVAXUSD is currently trading at $36. Chart: tradingview.com

AVAX has gained popularity recently and has gained 15%; As a result, the price broke through its important resistance level. The coin witnessed another 15% rise when the price was hovering at the $28 resistance level.

There are several reasons responsible for the avalanche’s continued ascent, which are closely related to major developments in its ecology. The platform’s rally is a result of its strategic concentration on two interesting crypto narratives: gaming and real-world assets (RWAs).

RWA tokenization drives Avalanche growth!@avax Stands out with a doubling in value in the last fortnight and a 166% increase in one month. But who is fueling this meteoric rise? Insights from @wacy_time1 Shed light on this surge ⬇️ , 1/ RWA Tokenization –… pic.twitter.com/sRld3NTvJ7 — The Unit Network (@theunitnetwork) December 4, 2023

Recently, Unit Network, a crypto analyst, provided a clarification of RWAs on Avalanche. According to Bernstein, $3 trillion worth of RWAs will be tokenized over the next five years, and Avalanche is leading the charge to meet market demand.

Major banks embrace Avalanche

Unit Network observed that major banks using Avalanche and its subnets to build RWA solutions include Bank of America, Citi, and JPMorgan.

Source: Sentiment

Meanwhile, Avalanche has consistently maintained volumes above $1 billion, according to Santiment data. Examining the volume trend showed that price and volume growth have increased together, indicating a strong and stable momentum.

From a technical perspective, the coin is showing a significant rise in the MACD histogram, which suggests that there is more buying than selling pressure in the market. Furthermore, the moving averages of the chart show a bullish rise, indicating that the price is likely to rise in the coming days.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com