Avalanche pays premium to incentivize validators, will AVAX surge to $145?

Avalanche, a fourth-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, incurs significant costs to incentivize its validators. Token terminal data on December 7 shows that in the past year, smart contract platforms paid Over $275 million in AVAX to compensate its validators despite generating only $11.5 million in user fees.

Avalanche is paying premiums to incentivize validators

Although it appears that Avalanche is paying a premium for validators, it is vital to securing the network and ensuring that all transactions are confirmed. Overall, and being a proof-of-stake network dependent on node operators for security and decentralization, Avalanche’s decision to pay premiums to validators, as its users demand, will help maintain a stronger network of nodes. To keep.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the network has a market cap of over $9.8 billion. It is currently in the top 10 in terms of liquidity, surpassing Polygon and Polkadot, competing with low-fee alternatives. Anyway, by incentivizing validators with generous rewards, Avalanche ensures that there is a strong pool of nodes available to maintain the operation of the network.

Through these validators, AVAX holders can stake and receive rewards. As of December 7th, over 1,539 validators are currently staking $248 million AVAX and earning 7.84% APY. At the same time, figures show that Avalanche’s share ratio is 57.11%. Most AVAX in practice are used to secure the network at this level.

While the AVAX incentive may attract more validators, the Avalanche document also notes that the network does not require complex hardware to operate a node. Also, unlike Ethereum, the blockchain states that staked AVAX does not run the risk of being truncated or penalized by the network, provided all network requirements are met. This feature may explain the steady increase in validator numbers over the past three years.

AVAX is up 200%, trading at 2023 high

While Avalanche is increasing its number of validators, AVAX prices have also been steadily rising, mirroring the general market. As of now, AVAX is trading above $26, up more than 200% in the past three months. Looking at the price action in the daily chart, at spot rates, AVAX is trading at new 2023 highs and in a bullish breakout formation.

Looking at the situation with AVAX, the bulls could break above $30. If the accompanying surge is accompanied by an expansion of trading volumes, it could be the basis for another move higher that could send the coin soaring to $90 or higher in the coming sessions. When AVAX peaked in 2021, it rose to $145.

