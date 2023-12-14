Avalanche Open Interest Breaks a New ATH, Can AVAX Reclaim $100?

Avalanche has seen its native token AVAX grow rapidly over the past 30 days and make its way into the top 10 tokens by market cap. This rally was not at all unexpected as activity on the Avalanche network had once again resumed. During this time, Open Interest also increased rapidly and ultimately touched a new all-time high.

Avalanche Open Interest Rises to $413 Million

On Tuesday, Avalanche open interest reached its highest level since its launch after AVAX rose to $40. Open interest reached $413 million on December 12 after rising steadily for more than a month. The surge coincided with a surge in prices, reaching daily highs almost every day in December.

The surge began in October after lagging behind about $70 million for most of a month. However, in November, there was a notable change in open interest as traders began to take their positions in the digital asset.

Source: CoinGlass

Between November and December, AVAX open interest increased by more than 400%. On Tuesday alone, open interest increased by 19%, bringing the total Avalanche open interest across all exchanges to 11.43 million AVAX.

73% of the total open interest is actually coming from just two exchanges; Binance and Bybit. According to CoinGlass data, Binance accounts for 44% of the total OI with $184 million (4.54 million AVAX), while ByBit accounts for 28.8% of the OI with $119.67 million (2.95 million AVAX). BingX, OKX and Bitget round out the top 5 with $50.37 million, $43.7 million and $41.8 million respectively.

Token price back to $36 Source: AVAXUSD on tradingview.com

Increase in OI leading to AVAX price reaching $100?

While Avalanche Open Interest has reached a new all-time high, there is still a long way to go for the AVAX price before reaching its all-time high of $146. Nevertheless, the increase in open interest is still incredibly bullish for the price.

As proven by historical performance, the price of AVAX has often increased whenever open interest is increasing. This was the case between 2021 and 2022 when the price of the altcoin rose above $100 before eventually crashing in 2022.

If Avalanche open interest continues to increase from here, expect AVAX to follow suit. The break in OI above $500 million leaves no doubt that the altcoin will once again surpass the coveted $50 level. However, $100 still seems a long way from here and will likely be reached sometime in 2024.

