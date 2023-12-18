Avalanche Network Gas Fee Increase Trader Linked to Founder's Social Experiment

According to Avascan data, on December 18, the Avalanche network experienced an increase in its average gas fee, reaching an unprecedented 5,110.30 nAVAX or approximately $4.41.

This substantial growth is attributed to a unique event caused by the founder of the decentralized trading platform Trader Joe, known as @cryptofishx on social media, who introduced an ASC-20 standard called Avascrypt with the nickname “BEEG”. The inscription was presented.

BiEG, initially introduced as a social experiment without practical use or a clear roadmap, has seen significant growth in adoption. Within 2 hours and 15 minutes of its release, 37% of BEEG was minted, attracting approximately 4,300 holders.

I know I’m probably public enemy number 1 (sorry), but I have some good news to share:$BEEG It seems that the casting is gaining momentum. We mined 37% in 2 hours 15 minutes and ~4300 holders which is incredible I was thinking it might take us several weeks to accomplish this, but it looks like we’ll get there pretty quickly… pic.twitter.com/DMZDNB2wDp – Fish 🐟 (@cryptofishx) 17 December 2023

The increase in activity caused congestion on the Avalanche network, leading @cryptofishx to apologize and open a discussion to address the emerging challenges.

This development is part of a larger trend affecting several Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. Data from Dune Analytics indicates that gas spent on inscriptions on these chains reached a record high of $8.3 million on December 16.

The Avalanche network was most affected, with over $5.6 million spent on that day alone, followed by Arbitrum One, which saw $2.1 million in gas fees for inscriptions.

In the last 24 hours, 58% of the network gas fees on Avalanche and 48% on zkSync Era’s network were allocated to EVM inscriptions. The BNB chain also saw a significant portion of its transactions (73%) dedicated to inscriptions.

The situation reached a critical point on the Arbitrum One network, resulting in a 78-minute outage on December 15, demonstrating how much stress these activities can place on network infrastructure.

EVM inscriptions lead to increase in network fees and unconfirmed transactions

Like ordinals on the Bitcoin network, EVM inscriptions are unique digital collectibles that are embedded directly into transactions. As shown by the recent surge in Bitcoin network inscriptions, they have gained traction.

This surge in popularity over the weekend increased demand for block space and transaction fees, leading to approximately 280,000 unconfirmed transactions on the Bitcoin network, according to data from Mempool.space.

Rising fees, which have reached $37 on the Bitcoin network, have made it challenging for users to make small transactions.

You can’t mine JPEG on Bitcoin. Complaining will only make them do it more. Efforts are being made to stop them and they will do it in even worse ways. Higher fees drive Layer2 adoption and drive innovation. So relax and create things. – Adam Back (@adam3us) 16 December 2023

Adam Back, a prominent figure in the Bitcoin community, commented that despite high fees, Ordinals and similar innovations are unstoppable and encourage the adoption of second layer solutions and further innovation in the field.

