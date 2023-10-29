Avalanche Network (AVAX): A Closer Look at the ‘Ethereum Killer

Imagine a world where blockchain is not just a tech buzzword, but the superhero of the digital sphere. Now, enter Avalanche Networks, a place where speed, scalability, and innovation aren’t just promised – they’re delivered faster than your favorite pizza. This is not any old blockchain; Think of it as a rocket ship in the world of hot air balloons, sailing past the competition with a trail of icy coolness.

It’s like that cool new kid who not only plays the electric guitar but also solves Rubik’s Cubes in record time. Avalanche, nicknamed the “Ethereum Killer” is turning heads and making waves in the crypto ocean with its cool features and cool slickness.

So, what makes Avalanche Blockchain the equivalent of the Double Black Diamond Ski Run? Let’s traverse its snowy peaks and explore its breathtaking landscapes, from its unique consensus mechanism that is as unprecedented as the first snowboard, to its customizable blockchain that is as diverse as snowflakes.

let’s go.

What is Avalanche Network?

Avalanche Network is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform known for its high throughput, low latency, and scalability.

Launched in September 2020 by a team of savvy tech wizards at Ava Labs led by renowned Cornell professor Emin Gün Serer, Avalanche has quickly become the talk of the blockchain town.

Due to its advanced capabilities in terms of transaction speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency, Avalanche positions itself as a competitor to Ethereum, often referred to as the “Ethereum killer”.

You might wonder what’s so special about it? Here are some of the key features that you can take a look at.

Consensus Mechanism: Avalanche uses a unique consensus protocol that is a blend of classical consensus and Nakamoto consensus, providing a high level of decentralization and security while enabling the network to process thousands of transactions per second (TPS).

Speed ​​and Scalability: The most remarkable aspect of an avalanche is its speed. The network claims to finalize transactions in under one second, which is significantly faster than Ethereum’s current capabilities.

Customizable Blockchain: The platform allows the creation of both private and public blockchains. Users can launch their own tailored blockchains, called “subnets”, with specific functionalities suited to their needs.

Interoperability: Avalanche supports the creation of multiple custom blockchains that can interact and transact with each other within the Avalanche ecosystem, promoting interoperability.

Smart Contract: Like Ethereum, Avalanche supports decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts, enabling developers to build a wide range of applications on its platform.

energy efficiency: Avalanche’s consensus mechanism is also designed to be energy-efficient compared to traditional proof-of-work (PoW) systems.

Government: AVAX, Avalanche’s native token, not only serves as a means of payment and store of value, but also plays a role in the governance of the network, giving holders a stake in the future development of the platform.

EVM Compatibility: Avalanche is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing Ethereum developers to easily port their applications to Avalanche.

How does the Avalanche Network work?

As discussed earlier, Avalanche Network differentiates itself through a new approach to blockchain technology, characterized by its unique consensus mechanism and extraordinary architecture.

At its core, Avalanche deploys a consensus protocol that merges the principles of both the classical and Nakamoto consensus models. This hybrid consensus is not only energy-efficient but also able to finalize transactions faster, often within a matter of seconds. Such speed and efficiency make it a leader in the blockchain field, especially when compared to slower networks.

The network consists of three integral blockchains, each serving a different purpose.

The exchange chain (X-Chain) is responsible for the management of Avalanche’s native token, AVAX, and other digital assets. It is particularly notable for its high-speed transactions enabled by Avalanche consensus.

The contract chain (C-chain), compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), facilitates the deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps), providing a familiar environment for Ethereum developers and Avalanche’s instant transaction processing and Provides additional benefits of less. Fees.

Finally, the Platform Chain (P-Chain) is the backbone of the coordination and governance of the network, overseeing validators and allowing the creation of new subnets.

Subnets, Smart Contracts and AVAX Tokens

Subnets are an important feature of Avalanche, providing users the ability to create custom blockchains with specific properties and use cases. This flexibility paves the way for a range of applications, from private enterprise solutions to specialized public networks, while maintaining interoperability within the Avalanche ecosystem.

In terms of smart contract execution, C-Chain’s EVM compatibility invites a variety of DApps, including the fields of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This compatibility not only fosters a rich and diverse DApp ecosystem, but also positions Avalanche as an attractive alternative for developers and users facing high fees and slow transaction times on other platforms.

The AVAX token is the core of the Avalanche Network, providing a variety of roles including transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking AVAX tokens allows users to become validators, contribute to network security, and earn rewards in the process. Additionally, AVAX holders have a stake in the governance of the network, influencing key decisions and future developments.

Avalanche’s design emphasizes not only scalability and efficiency but also environmental awareness, distinguishing it from traditional Proof of Work (PoW) systems by requiring significantly less energy for its operation. This combination of faster processing reduced energy consumption and EVM compatibility.

Avalanche vs Ethereum Network: Which one is better?

Comparing the Avalanche network with Ethereum highlights some key differences, particularly in their consensus mechanisms, transaction speeds, scalability, and overall architecture.

Below are some notable differences, including statistics like transactions per second (TPS):

Consensus Mechanism:

Ethereum: Originally employed the Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism, but transitioned to Proof of Stake (PoS) with the Ethereum 2.0 update. The goal of PoS is to increase transaction speed and reduce energy consumption.

Avalanche: Uses a unique consensus protocol that combines elements of the classical and Nakamoto consensus mechanisms. This approach is known for its energy efficiency and fast transaction finalization.

Transactions per second (TPS):

Ethereum: Before Ethereum 2.0, the network could handle around 30 TPS. With the upgrade to Ethereum 2.0, TPS is expected to increase significantly, potentially exceeding 100,000 TPS due to sharding and other improvements.

Avalanche: Can process approximately 4,500 TPS on its C-chain, which is significantly more than Ethereum’s pre-2.0 capacity. This high throughput is one of the major selling points of Avalanche.

Block time and finality:

Ethereum: Initially its block time was around 13-15 seconds. With Ethereum 2.0, this time is expected to decrease, improving the speed and finality of transactions.

Avalanche: Provides sub-second block times on the X-chain and a final time of about 2 seconds, which is significantly faster than Ethereum’s pre-2.0 times.

Scalability:

Ethereum: Changes to Ethereum 2.0 introduce sharding, which is expected to significantly increase scalability and reduce network congestion.

Avalanche: Naturally scalable due to its unique architecture with multiple chains (X-chain, C-chain, P-chain) and the ability to create custom subnets. This design allows it to handle large numbers of transactions efficiently.

Smart Contract Capabilities:

Ethereum: Known for its robust smart contract ecosystem, hosting a vast array of decentralized applications (dApps). Its transformation into Ethereum 2.0 aims to maintain these capabilities while improving efficiency.

Avalanche: Compatible with Ethereum’s smart contracts through its C-Chain, enabling developers to easily port Ethereum DApps to Avalanche. This has encouraged the growth of a diverse dApp ecosystem.

Network Fee:

Ethereum: Struggles with high gas fees, especially during times of network congestion. Ethereum 2.0 aims to solve this problem.

Avalanche: Generally offers lower transaction fees than Ethereum, making it an attractive option for users and developers.

energy consumption:

Ethereum: PoW was energy-intensive, but moving to PoS with Ethereum 2.0 has significantly reduced its carbon footprint.

Avalanche: Designed with energy efficiency in mind, its consensus mechanism requires much less power than traditional PoW systems.

Developer and user base:

Ethereum: Boasts a large and established community of developers and users, being a first mover in the smart contract field.

Avalanche: Despite growing rapidly, its community and ecosystem is still small compared to Ethereum.

In short, the Avalanche Network, with its high TPS, low fees, and fast finality, presents itself as a formidable competitor to Ethereum, especially for users and developers looking for a faster and more cost-effective solution. Are looking for.

Note here that, Ethereum’s transformation into Ethereum 2.0 and its established ecosystem makes it a major force in the blockchain world. Furthermore, one cannot ignore the increasing number of developments on the Ethereum network.

AVAX price prediction for 2023 and 2024

For 2023, AVAX tokens are expected to see a wide price range, potentially fluctuating between $16 and $361. Short-term forecasts suggest a modest rise to around $10.75 by the end of October 2023, with the overall average price for the year hovering around $14.49.

Looking out to 2024, forecasts indicate a potential lower bound of $9.93 and upper bound of $82.44, indicating a significant range in its market valuation. The average price throughout 2024 is projected to be around $23.25, with the lowest and highest for the year projected to be $16 and $30.5 respectively.

Disclaimer: These predictions reflect the inherent volatility and dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market, suggesting both cautious optimism and the need for prudent investment strategies.

conclusion,

Avalanche presents itself as a strong contender in the blockchain space, addressing some of the major issues facing Ethereum, particularly around scalability and transaction speeds. However, given the ongoing developments in the Ethereum network and upcoming upgrades like Ethereum 2.0, it may or may not permanently establish itself as the “Ethereum killer”.

