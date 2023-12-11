Amid the market-wide correction, Avalanche’s native token – AVAX – has emerged as an outlier with a rise of nearly 12% in the past day, taking its annual gain to 165%. The asset was currently trading at $35.63 – a level not seen since May 2022.

AVAX has not only reversed the prevailing trend but also fended off selling pressure following the recent token unlock event scheduled on November 24, during which approximately $213.35 million worth of AVAX was released into the market.

AVAX transactions surge

Coinciding with the price trajectory, an increase in the number of large AVAX transactions was also observed. Data from IntoTheBlock showed that AVAX transactions of more than $100,000 reached a peak of nearly 1,000. However, current levels are still lower than those seen during the peak of the last bull market.

Although it has not yet reached the heights seen in previous bull markets, this rally is seen as a favorable sign of the bullish trend, according to the latest from the crypto intelligence firm. Analysis,

“The number of large $AVAX transactions is increasing, reaching almost 1000 transactions larger than $100k last week. Although this is still not close to the previous bull market levels, it is a positive sign for the bulls.

So far, AVAX has emerged as one of the best performing assets, defying the market trends. Its price was boosted by increased on-chain activity. This week there has been a slight increase in both new and active addresses. The total addresses with balances have increased to 6.12 million. Additionally, the number of transactions on the Layer 1 network also increased to 1.93 million.

What is the price of AVAX going?

Another important factor contributing to the growth in AVAX is the active participation of major banks in the exploration of real-world asset (RWA) tokens, as previously reported.

Major financial institutions such as JP Morgan are currently engaged in token funding for seamless integration with blockchain technology. Citi is testing blockchain applications for foreign exchange trading, and Bank of America is expressing optimism about the potential of asset tokenization.

Notably, all these major banks have chosen Avalanche technology and Subnet for their blockchain solutions. The preference for Avalanche can be attributed to its high-throughput blockchain, which is necessary to process transactions efficiently.

