Ava Labs unveils seed abstraction feature in Core apps

Ava Labs’ core apps have announced they will go seedless to boost Web3 adoption without compromising self-protection and security. The team behind the Avalanche blockchain said it has enabled users to generate and manage keys through simple Web2 methods such as Gmail and Apple login, making it more accessible.

The key feature is the seed abstraction of the core, which is universal and not limited to specific blockchains or VMs. Thus, users will be able to use Core-generated seeds across different blockchains, from Bitcoin to EVM, eliminating the complexities of multiple contracts or cross-chain issues.

Ava Labs Introduces Core Seed Abstraction

As per the official announcement shared with cryptopotatoCore’s seed abstraction stands out due to its seamless cross-chain functionality, distinguishing itself from alternatives like ERC-4337 (account abstraction).

Unlike ERC-4337, which limits wallet users to EVM chains and imposes restrictions based on contract deployment locations, Core overcomes these limitations. It allows users to transact across a variety of environments, including Bitcoin, Avalanche C, X and P-chains, and any EVM that offers advanced cross-chain capabilities.

Ava Labs stated that Core’s seed abstraction was designed to mitigate a significant problem related to seed phrases. The ultimate goal is to make the wallet experience more intuitive and more in line with the way most individuals navigate the Internet. The company emphasized that this aspect of UX improvement is important for widespread Web3 adoption.

Akash Gupta, head of consumer products at Ava Labs, said in a statement,

“The core integrates Web3’s key tenants by enabling simple, frictionless and seedless onboarding while preserving self-custody and high security. Core users are free to choose their preferred forms of sign-up, login and recovery without any hassle or worry.

Avalanche: 2023

The latest development comes six months after Ava Labs launched AvaGPT amid increased adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology by various blockchain companies.

In addition to the launch of the AI ​​chatbot, the Avalanche ecosystem has teamed up with several entities this year. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence division of Alibaba Group, partnered with Avalanche in May to offer a launchpad called Cloudverse to former customers. It aims to enable businesses to customize, launch, and maintain their own metaverse spaces on the Avalanche blockchain.

In November, investment firm Republic enlisted the Layer 1 network to launch its profit-sharing digital asset, Republic Note. The collaboration was unveiled a little more than a week after Ava Labs laid off 12% of its workforce, citing a continued recessionary market.

Traditional giants like Citi and JPMorgan have also used the Avalanche Foundation for their real-world asset (RWA) token initiatives. This development has boosted investor confidence, leading to an 80% weekly increase in the price of AVAX despite the downturn in the broader market.

