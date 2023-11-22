Autumn Statement: Key Points at a Glance

autumn statement

Jeremy Hunt will cut National Insurance, scrap the so-called “factory tax” and crack down on job seekers who are not looking for jobs, as he delivered his autumn statement on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt said there is finally room for tax cuts now that inflation has halved since the start of the year, as he announced his package of measures “Borrowing has gone down, debt has gone down and inflation is falling. “.

National insurance cut from January

Mr Hunt announced that the main rate of National Insurance would be cut by two percentage points, from 12 per cent to 10 per cent, to benefit 27 million workers.

He said that although he would normally introduce such a measure at the start of the new tax year, he would instead introduce new urgent legislation tomorrow to bring it in by January 6 so people can see the benefits in their pay slips at the start. New Year”.

All expenses made permanent for businesses

Mr Hunt permanently increased “full expensing”, allowing companies to save £250k in tax on every £1m investment, which he called “the biggest business tax cut in modern British history”.

The Chancellor initially introduced the scheme as a three-year programme, but has now made it permanent after five years, at a cost to the Exchequer of around £11 billion annually.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimated that the move would increase investment by £3 billion per year and £14 billion over the next five years.

The unemployed who refuse to find work eventually lose their benefits.

The Chancellor announced that job seekers who refuse to engage in the welfare process will have their benefits stopped after two years.

“We will provide £1.3 billion of extra funding to provide additional support to the 300,000 people who have been unemployed for more than a year. But we’ll ask for something in return,” Mr Hunt said.

“If job seekers have not found a job after 18 months of intensive support, we will launch a program that will require them to participate in mandatory work placements to enhance their skills and improve employability. And if they choose not to engage in the work search process for six months, we will close their case and stop their benefits.

Profit will increase in line with September inflation level

Mr Hunt announced that benefits next April would be increased in line with the higher inflation measurement from September (6.7 per cent) rather than the lower inflation measurement from October.

Housing benefit was also not fixed, meaning it would be increased at 30th per cent of local market rates.

Self-employed get National Insurance boost

Mr Hunt scrapped Class 2 National Insurance, a flat rate compulsory charge of £3.45 per week, currently paid by self-employed people earning more than £12,570.

He said, “Today, after careful consideration and in recognition of the contribution that self-employed people make to our country, I can announce that we are scrapping Class 2 National Insurance entirely, saving the average A self-employed person would save £192 per year.”

Business rates rebate increased

Local shops, pubs and restaurants are set to save thousands of pounds on their tax bills next year after the business rates discount was extended for another year.

The Chancellor said he was recognizing “the role of pubs and high street shops in our communities” with a £4.3bn support package designed to ease bills for small businesses and retailers.

This includes extending the business rates relief scheme to the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, allowing companies to offer up to 75 per cent off their business rates bills, with a cash limit of £110,000 per business. The scheme was earlier scheduled to end next year.

The National Living Wage increased by more than £1 an hour

The National Living Wage will rise from £10.42 an hour to £11.44 an hour from April, with the increased amount also applying to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

triple lock enhanced

Despite speculation to the contrary, Mr Hunt fully committed the government to the pension triple lock, which will see rises of 8.5 per cent next April.

Fit Note process will be improved

Mr Hunt confirmed that the existing Fit Note process will be reformed as part of the Government’s back-to-work push, with work capability assessments being reformed to reflect the increase in homeworking in the wake of the pandemic.

Liquor duty banned till August 2024

The price of a pint of beer is to fall by 3p after alcohol duty was frozen in a boost to drinkers.

The move will save pub-goers 68p on the price of a bottle of wine and will also apply to spirits, Jeremy Hunt said, adding the levy will remain static until at least August next year.

“I know it has become more expensive for many people to go to the pub,” the Chancellor said, adding that he had “listened closely to the persuasive arguments on alcohol duties” from colleagues at Westminster.

The Treasury said the freeze would help pubs “save thousands of funds which they will be able to re-invest in their businesses”.

The war on smoking has the greatest impact on hand-rolled cigarettes.

Roll-up cigarette smokers will have to pay almost a fifth more for tobacco after a £510 million tax raid.

In a change which took effect on Wednesday night, the Chancellor increased the duty paid on rolling tobacco packs to 17.4 per cent. As a result, a 30g pack of tobacco that previously cost £20 will now cost £23.48. This is an increase equal to 5.4 per cent plus RPI inflation of 12 per cent.

The move comes in the wake of a small duty increase of RPI plus 2 per cent for other forms of tobacco including cigarettes and cigars.

New funding to tackle anti-Semitism

Mr Hunt has pledged £10 million to tackle anti-Semitism amid a rise in anti-Semitism in schools and universities following Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

The Chancellor announced an additional £3 million of funding to the Community Safety Trust (CST) in 2024-25 to help tackle anti-Semitism, and up to £7 million of additional funding over the next three years to organizations such as the Holocaust Educational Trust .

He told the House of Commons: “When it comes to anti-Semitism and all forms of racism, we must never allow the clock to be turned backwards.”

VAT-free shopping for tourists

Britain could bring back duty-free shopping for tourists as luxury retailers grapple with an exodus of overseas shoppers.

Luxury stores that have been campaigning for months to bring back VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors to Britain were encouraged by signs that ministers are considering a U-turn in new policy documents.

The Treasury said it was “grateful for industry submissions on the VAT retail export scheme and the associated airside scheme”.

It added: “The Government will continue to accept representations and will carefully consider this new information alongside the wider data.”

new investment in manufacturing

A total of £4.5 billion was announced over five years to 2030, divided between £2 billion for net zero investment in the automotive sector, £975 million for the aerospace industry and £520 million for British life sciences.

Promotion of life science and technology sectors

Mr Hunt sought to boost British research and development (R&D) by announcing major investments in artificial intelligence, life sciences and space while giving tax breaks to tech start-ups.

Mr Hunt pledged an extra £500 million on AI supercomputer facilities, bringing the total spend by taxpayers on the technology to £1.5 billion over two years.

He also confirmed £520m for manufacturing in the life sciences sector, while the space industry got a £121m boost.

Projects will include a £59m plan for space infrastructure, which will be expanded to around £100m with private sector investment.

As well as government subsidies, the Chancellor also confirmed improvements to tax breaks for high-tech start-ups.

Planning reforms to speed up building construction

Telling MPs that it “takes too long” to approve infrastructure projects and planning applications, Mr Hunt said he would allow major business planning applications to be completed in exchange for requiring councils to meet faster guaranteed deadlines. Will allow recovery of costs.

Other measures announced

Other measures announced by Mr Hunt as part of the Budget include two new investment regions for West Yorkshire and Wrexham and Flintshire, an ISA reform that allows savers to open more than one ISA of the same type each year, A simplified research and development (R&D) tax relief scheme, and a consultation on pension pot “for life” schemes, which could give workers the legal right to transfer pension contributions into their existing pension pot if they wish.

