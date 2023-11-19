Autumn statement: Jeremy Hunt could cut taxes

The Chancellor was on the Sunday politics news program ahead of the Autumn Statement – Jeff Owers/BBC

Jeremy Hunt has argued that tax cuts are needed to get the British economy back on track, but the exact measures he will announce on Wednesday will be closely watched.

The Chancellor made it clear in an interview with The Telegraph on Saturday that now is the time to show the public there is a “pathway” to lower taxes.

But the message is subtle and the warnings are there. On Sunday, amid widespread speculation about the tax cut, Mr Hunt urged caution on a larger scale: “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

The Chancellor has set out guidelines for what tax cuts he will consider. First of all, they should not increase prices. Inflation is still at 4.7 percent, higher than the target of 2 percent.

Secondly, they cannot be paid by borrowing. And third, they should help deliver on the ambition announced in this Wednesday’s Autumn Statement: promoting long-term economic growth.

So, what options are being considered and which options are most likely to be announced?

business investment tax

It may not be the most attractive for families, but top of the list of expected tax cuts is an extension of the so-called “full spending” plan that Rishi Sunak has backed.

This allows companies to claim 25p back for every £1 invested in the UK, meaning things like building factories and buying equipment become cheaper.

Both Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak have previously stressed that they want to prioritize business taxes when there is money to spend, as this has a more direct impact on economic growth.

Currently the entire expenditure is scheduled to end in April 2026. Mr Hunt wants to expand the scheme and, in an ideal world, make it permanent. But it is expensive, about £10 billion a year.

inheritance tax

There can now be little doubt that Downing Street has an interest in announcing cuts to inheritance tax before the next general election in autumn 2024.

As much has been declared in countless press stories, including in this newspaper. The main questions are when such a move might happen and how far it would go.

Inheritance tax cuts have been closely scrutinized this Wednesday, with a rate reduction to 40 per cent – ​​perhaps 30 per cent or 20 per cent – ​​explored as an option.

But since the plans were leaked, there have been voices of support as well as criticism from prominent Tories. West Midlands Mayor Andy Street became the latest critic on Sunday.

Inheritance tax was paid by only 4 per cent of estates in 2021. It may be harder to make a direct connection with boosting economic growth than other potential tax cuts.

Downing Street could choose to wait until the Spring Budget – closer to the next election – to abolish inheritance tax altogether and at a cost of around £8 billion per year.

Income tax

One reason the inheritance tax cut is being watched so closely is that Treasury officials believe it is unlikely to increase inflation.

It is being argued by some people inside the government that some families will immediately sell their inherited houses and spend a lot of money.

But could the same be said for income tax, with the Sunday Times reporting that an alternative is looking at the possibility of a surprise cut that could help millions of people?

Mr Hunt indicated in his broadcast round on Sunday that he was indifferent to such a move, and warned against doing anything that could fuel inflation in his BBC One interview.

Mr Sunak has previously supported a 20 per cent base rate cut. He announced it would fall to 19 per cent when the Chancellor, with plans that have now been abandoned, ran for the Tory leadership and promised it would fall to 16 per cent by 2029.

Another idea that has caught the attention of Downing Street is increasing the 40p income tax band threshold. But then again, a move in the next spring budget may be considered more appropriate economically and politically.

National Insurance

Mr Sunak has a troubled history with National Insurance. His decision to raise it by 1.25 percentage points to fund Boris Johnson’s social care plan affected his Tory leadership bid.

Liz Truss made overturning the so-called health and social care levy one of her central promises when she won the 2022 summer contest. Mr Sunak decided not to reinstate it after taking office.

Theoretically, a cut in National Insurance rates could align more closely with this Autumn Statement’s focus on boosting economic growth than a cut in income tax.

To coin the old Tory attack line repeated by Labor after the rise of Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson, it is a “tax on work”. Both the employee and the employer pay it.

The deduction may be structured as a way to help pay for the work. The Sun reported on Sunday that cutting the self-employed pay rate was one option being considered.

stamp duty

There is continued speculation that a stamp duty cut could be announced, although there have been no specifics as to what exactly might be done.

Both Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt have in the past shown a desire to reduce stamp duty to boost the property market, which is seen as a key factor in Britain’s economic growth.

Mr Sunak when the Chancellor offered a stamp duty rebate during the Covid pandemic. Mr Hunt made Ms Truss’ stamp duty cut one of the few mini-budget measures.

If any such step is taken then the decline in the property market will be cited. Home-owners are also traditional Tory voters.

But a challenge is likely to come over why those paying rising rents are not getting financial support.

