Autumn statement: Hunt to receive OBR forecast as he eyes inheritance tax cut

Inheritance tax cuts could be on the agenda for next week as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hopes to win over Tory MPs with his autumn statement.

Mr Hunt will receive a final forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility later on Friday, amid expectations that the Treasury has more fiscal headroom than previously thought.

Earlier this week the Chancellor said he would use Wednesday’s autumn statement to address labor supply issues and business investment, his speech following some data from the Office for National Statistics putting inflation at 4.6% in October. Came after days.

Several reports have indicated that inheritance taxes could be cut, although no final decision is believed to have been taken before next Wednesday.

The Financial Times also said the Chancellor would hope to make tax breaks for business permanent.

Mr Hunt announced a three-year policy of “full spending” in March, using the budget to ensure that every pound invested by a company in IT equipment, plant or machinery was immediately reflected in taxable profits. Can be cut completely.

Labor and Tory MPs have urged Mr Hunt to make the change permanent, with the Chancellor saying it would be a £10bn commitment if implemented.

The autumn statement will be part of another difficult week for the prime minister, as he and ministers try to recover from the blow the Supreme Court dealt to key Rwandan asylum policy.

The defeat in the country’s highest court has fueled anger and frustration among restive right-wing backbenchers, many of whom are also pressuring the chancellor to cut taxes.

The Prime Minister took questions from local residents in Worksop on Friday and asked the audience to “stay tuned” for the Chancellor’s announcements, giving little hint about the content of the autumn statement.

Ahead of next week, the government announced a new welfare measure amid efforts to get people back to work.

Free prescriptions and legal aid will be cut for benefit claimants who are deemed fit to work and not seeking employment, while the Treasury said attendance at job fairs and interviews would be “tracked” under a tougher sanctions regime. Digital tools will also be used to do this.

Press Association – Dominic McGrath

Source: www.cityam.com