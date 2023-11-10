Autoworkers hesitant on new contracts despite ‘record’ pay hike

Employees at Ford, Stellantis and General Motors are considering new contracts proposed by their union and the Big Three — and some of them seem dissatisfied with what they’re being offered.

UAW Local 598, which represents workers and retirees at a General Motors truck plant in Flint, Michigan, said Thursday that 51.8% of its members voted to reject the deal. Production workers in the chapter opposed the new contract, while a small group of skilled workers strongly supported it.

Another group of GM employees, UAW Local 659, said Tuesday that production workers at a Flint engine operations plant also voted against the deal by a margin of 52% to 48%. However, other parts of the chapter were in strong support.

The proposed contracts were negotiated after UAW members had been on strike for more than six weeks. If a majority of each automaker approves, the agreement will run through April 30, 2028. Union members will receive an 11% starting pay increase and a total pay increase of 25% over the course of the four-and-a-half-year deal. The new contracts also restore cost-of-living adjustments, let workers reach the highest wages in three years instead of eight, and protect their right to strike during plant closings.

Both the United Auto Workers and carmakers described the deals as “record” contracts based on those wage increases.

While some union chapters have posted their vote totals on social media, others have not disclosed them, and the UAW will only make the final results public. So it’s hard to know what the negative votes say about the chances of getting the contracts approved.

Compared to GM, Ford employees seem a bit more enthusiastic. Ford was the first of the Big Three to reach an agreement with the UAW, and its members are scheduled to complete a vote on the proposed contact on November 17.

The first group of Ford workers was Local 900 at a Michigan assembly plant, the first Ford plant to go on strike. The UAW said 82% of those members voted to ratify the contract, with more than 3,000 ‘yes’ votes.

